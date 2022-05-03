Foster families needed for Illinois children

Groups are using May, designated as Foster Parent Appreciation Month, as a time to not only honor and celebrate the thousands of foster families who have opened their hearts and homes to children, but to also encourage more Illinoisans to become licensed foster families.

According to Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, there are just under 21,000 children living in foster care in Illinois today. Of those, 8,600 are living with foster families, 11,300 with relatives and 600 in group homes and institutions.

“The need for foster parents is a national crisis,” Caritas Family Solutions CEO Gary Huelsmann said in a news release. “The pandemic has caused an increase in mental health issues, drug issues, opioids in particular, and other stresses on families. This has only exacerbated the need for organizations like ours. Our goal is to help strengthen and reunify families and to find children safe homes when that’s not possible.”

Caritas Family Solutions provides training and licensing for people wanting to become foster parents and supports them throughout that process. The agency also recently implemented a foster parent mentor program to offer people practical advice from other foster parents.

Resources such as family counseling as well as access to a Trust-Based Relational Intervention (TBRI) training program are also available to help foster parents understand how to respond to the needs of children dealing with trauma.

Children are placed in the temporary care of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) by local courts when it is determined that their families cannot safely care for them. DCFS works with the family to make the positive changes necessary to reunite with their children while foster families step up and provide homes where the children are protected, nurtured and loved.

“Children placed in our care, like all children, need a stable home and strong connections to their school, friends, siblings and other family members to thrive,” Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith said in a press release. “Foster families provide all of this and more. I thank every foster parent for their commitment to keeping children safe in loving homes during a time when children need them the most.”

According to Caritas Associate Director of Child Welfare Mark Becker, they are seeing children spend time stuck in hospital psychiatric wards or emergency shelters, simply because they don’t have a foster home to go to.

“Being a foster parent can seem intimidating, especially knowing that child may not be with you long. However, it’s an opportunity to build a positive difference or memory in that child’s life that they will carry with them forever and they’ll remember you,” Becker said.

Caritas is especially in need of people willing to open their homes to multiple foster children together, so that siblings don’t have to be separated. They also have a special need for foster parents willing to foster older children and serve as a mentor.

DCFS also needs foster homes for sibling groups, as well as adolescents, African American and Latino children, children with special medical needs, teenage mothers and their babies and LGBTQI+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning, intersex) children.

The licensing process to become a foster parent can take up to six months. Prospective foster families are required to:

• Participate in a social assessment and home inspection

• Complete a training on foster care and the needs of children who are in foster care

• Complete a criminal background check of all household members

• Be financially stable

• Complete a health screening

For more information about how to become a foster parent or to learn more about Caritas, visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.

Or, fill out the online interest form on the DCFS website: https://www2.illinois.gov/dcfs. Click on Loving Homes, then click on Become a Foster or Adoptive Parent.

