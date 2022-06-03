Foundation supports Jackson County high school students' summer education

Area high-achieving high school students are headed to summer enrichment programs across the country thanks to sponsorships from the Garwin Family Foundation.

For the tenth year, the Foundation is funding merit-based scholarships to attend highly-selective, subject-specific programs at universities across the country including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Yale and Stanford. For 2022, 11 students have been selected, including the group’s first-ever participant from Murphysboro High School.

“We came to a realization that the program was running like a well-oiled machine and that we could think about expanding to other area high schools and we’re pleased to have our first student from Murphysboro this year,” explained Garwin Family Foundation Director Marsha Ryan.

“Learning at some of the top institutions, with some of the brightest students in the country will provide our brightest students an experience like no other.” Said Murphysboro High School Principal Cody Ellermeyer in a news release. “We look forward to continuing the partnership in the future so that more of Murphysboro High School’s best and brightest can take advantage of everything these enrichment programs can offer.”

Ryan said the program, which relies on high school counselors who serve as liaisons to students, likely will expand to Carterville High School in coming years. Students at Carbondale Community High School and area students who attend the Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora are eligible for sponsorship by the Garwin Family Foundation.

Students must go through a rigorous application process to receive funding from the Garwin Foundation including interviews as well as be accepted by a summer program approved by the foundation. Once approved by the foundation and accepted into the program, tuition, room and board and often transportation costs are covered by the foundation.

Sponsored students and their summer programs include:

Sydney Davis from Carbondale Community High School, Iowa Young Writer’s Institute, Creative Writing

Lauren Fakhoury of the Illinois Math and Science Academy, City University of New York to study Latin

Katherine Herzog from Murphysboro High School, Michigan Math and Science Scholars to study catalysis, solar energy and green chemical synthesis

Jordan Johnson of CCHS, Michigan Math and Science Scholars, catalysis, solar energy and green chemical synthesis

Yoonseo Jung of CCHS, Stanford University to study fundamentals of augmented reality

Jason Qin from IMSA, Yale University, linear algebra with applications and to MIT Beaverworks to study quantum software

Michelle Wang of CCHS, Summer Science Program in astrophysics

Samuel Wang from CCHS, St. Louis Students and Teachers as Research Scientists to study cancer research and biology

David Weng of CCHS, Awesome Math to study algebra 1.5 and elements of geometry

Robert Wigfall of CCHS, University of Illinois Chicago to study biotechnology

Elaina Xiao of IMSA, MIT Beaverworks to study designing for assistive technology

One the selected students, Robert Wigfall, a sophomore at CCHS, said he is looking forward both to exploring a possible college major and career, but also exposure to a university setting.

“I hope to get of several things out of this program: the college experience, living on dorms and being in university in general. Also, I hope to sort of experience what it is like to have a greater level of education. I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

The Garwin Family Foundation was established in 1993 to furthering study in the arts and sciences, humanities, law and medicine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0