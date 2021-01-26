Four Southern Illinois organizations receive historic R3 program grants

Using revenue from adult-use cannabis sales, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority announced last week that four Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants as part of the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew — or R3 — Program.
A total of $31.5 million was awarded to 80 organizations around the state to help the communities hardest hit by the so-called war on drugs.
The R3 Program was created as part of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2019. The law requires that 25% of all cannabis revenue be used to support communities impacted by economic disinvestment, violence, and the war on drugs, which largely and disproportionately impacted low-income Illinoisans and communities of color.
Local awardees include the following organizations:
- The City of Harrisburg will receive $25,548 for economic development.
- Arrowleaf in Vienna, formerly known as the Family Counseling Center, will receive $253,906 for violence prevention and youth development. Arrowleaf is a nonprofit human services organization that focuses on behavioral health, developmental services and community collaboration.
- Land of Lincoln Legal Aid in Carbondale will receive $57,640 for civil legal aid. Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Inc. is an Illinois not-for-profit corporation that provides free civil legal services to low-income individuals and senior citizens in 65 counties. Their mission is to provide low-income and senior residents with high quality legal services.
- Lutheran Social Services in Marion will receive $228,702 for its re-entry program. LSSI is a not-for-profit social services agency serving people of all faiths and all walks of life, including children, families and adults. Its Re-entry Services for Returning Citizens, which is part of Prisoner and Families Ministry, supports people released from prison as they transition back into the community. Re-entry Services connect returning citizens to needed supportive assistance and helps them adjust to living back in their community.
“Following a successful first year of cannabis sales, the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew grant program is delivering tens of millions of dollars to our communities most impacted by the war on drugs," Pritzker said in a news release announced the grant awards last week. "I’m so proud to see this key equity goal in cannabis legalization move forward and I applaud the leaders in the General Assembly, ICJIA, and stakeholders across the state who made this moment possible,” he said.
The funds will be administered in the 2021 calendar.
ICJIA received 398 completed applications, which were reviewed by criminal justice practitioners, community stakeholders, and formerly justice-involved individuals. All reviewers received implicit bias training along with training on application review.
Areas eligible for funding were identified using community-level data on gun injury, child poverty, unemployment and state prison commitments and returns, combined with disproportionately impacted areas previously identified by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
For additional information, visit www.icjia.state.il.us.
