Four to be inducted next week into the National Trapshooting Hall of Fame in Sparta

Jennifer Rutger, Robert Malmstedt, Mike Fisher and Willis Corbett will be inducted into the National Trapshooting Hall of Fame in a 7 p.m. Tuesday ceremony at Sparta’s World Shooting and Recreational Complex’s Main Event Building.
The National Trapshooting Hall of Fame, located on the WSRC campus, was established in 1968. The class of 2021 will boost membership in the hall to 191 members.
This is the 52nd hall of fame class. Induction ceremonies take place during the second week of the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s Grand American, the largest trapshooting event in the world.
Jennifer Rutger
Rutger, a Texas native, has been a fixture at trapshooting events since before she was born. Her mother competed shot in competition while pregnant with the future star.
Rutger began practicing at age nine and shot in her first ATA event in 1984. That was also the first time she competed in the Grand American. She won the first of her 85 Grand American trophies two years later.
Among her notable accomplishments at the Grand American, Rutger won the 2001 women’s doubles title, the 1999 All-Around and the High Overall Average titles in 2005, 2007 and 2015.
She graduated to the 27-yard line at age 16, making her the youngest woman ever to accomplish that feat.
Rutger has been a member of 31 All-American teams. Only 12 shooters in ATA history have amassed more. Previously, she was inducted into the Texas and Florida halls of fame.
Robert Malmstedt
Malmstedt, A Minnesota native who now lives in New Jersey, attended his first Grand American and has been back every year but two.
He won the 2015 All-Around with a score of 395 and a two-round shoot-off with Harlan Campbell, another Hall of Famer. Malmstedt also earned the 2011 Clay Target championship. He has carded six perfect 200s at the Grand.
Malmstedt reached AAA status at the 27-yard line in 2002. For nine straight years he compiled 99+ averages in singles competition.
He has been a member of 14 All-American teams since 1998. Previously, he has been inducted into the New Jersey and Eastern United States halls of fame.
Mike Fisher
Fisher, a Texas resident, has been a fixture at the Grand American since 1983. He recorded his first perfect score from the 27-yard line in 1987, the first of nine perfect scores.
Over the years, Fisher has nearly 150 perfect scores in doubles and nearly 100 perfect 200 scores in singles. He posted singles averages of 99+ 10 times between 1985 and 2005.
Fisher has earned All-American honors 11 times.
When his job resulted in a transfer to Australia in 1988, Fisher competed there and in New Zealand.
He last shot in registered competition in 2016 when a tumor robbed him of vision in his right eye.
Willis Corbett
Corbett, a St. Louis resident, earns a spot in the Hall of Fame after a long career at Winchester, Anheuser-Busch and the National Rifle Association. He is the first African-American to be inducted into the National Trapshooting Hall of Fame.
Prior to World War II, he competed in the Western Skeet and Trapshooting Association, an organization established for African-American shooters.
For much of his career, Corbett worked as a field representative for Winchester. He was instrumental in getting trapshooting recognized as a collegiate sport. His work with Winchester resulted in a job at Anheuser-Busch and that company’s association with the shooting sports.
Corbett worked with the NRA from 1979-1991. During his career, he also served as a volunteer with the Missouri Department of Conservation. He is the recipient of that organization’s Pioneer Award.
Corbett was instrumental in establishing the Missouri Youth Sport Shooting Alliance, which now represents more than 200 schools and clubs and thousands of student athletes.