Four to be inducted next week into the National Trapshooting Hall of Fame in Sparta

Jennifer Rutger, Robert Malmstedt, Mike Fisher and Willis Corbett will be inducted into the National Trapshooting Hall of Fame in a 7 p.m. Tuesday ceremony at Sparta’s World Shooting and Recreational Complex’s Main Event Building.

The National Trapshooting Hall of Fame, located on the WSRC campus, was established in 1968. The class of 2021 will boost membership in the hall to 191 members.

This is the 52nd hall of fame class. Induction ceremonies take place during the second week of the Amateur Trapshooting Association’s Grand American, the largest trapshooting event in the world.

Jennifer Rutger

Rutger, a Texas native, has been a fixture at trapshooting events since before she was born. Her mother competed shot in competition while pregnant with the future star.

Rutger began practicing at age nine and shot in her first ATA event in 1984. That was also the first time she competed in the Grand American. She won the first of her 85 Grand American trophies two years later.

Among her notable accomplishments at the Grand American, Rutger won the 2001 women’s doubles title, the 1999 All-Around and the High Overall Average titles in 2005, 2007 and 2015.