Fourth Jackson County resident dies of COVID-19

The Jackson County Health Department announced Monday a fourth resident has died due to COVID-19.

The latest victim to the coronavirus disease is a man in his 80s, according to the health department.

In total, Jackson County has had 36 total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Ten of the people who were infected have been released from isolation. 

The health department reiterated that people can reduce the likelihood of being infected by adhering to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-home order, washing hands frequently, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and maintaining space from others when in public.

COVID-19 shares symptoms with more common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, call your health care provider.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 0 0 0
Franklin 5 0 0
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 36 4 10
Jefferson 9 1 0
Johnson 1 0 0
Massac 2 0 0
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 4 0 0
Randolph 41 0 27
Saline 3 0 1
Union 0 0 0
Williamson 11 0 0
White 0 0 0

— The Southern

Concerned about COVID-19?

