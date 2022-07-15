Fowler-Bonan Foundation receives $75,000 donation

MARION — State Sen. Dale Fowler couldn't suppress a smile Thursday when presented with a check for his foundation in the amount of $75,000.

The check was offered up by Lance Yearby, President of Rally Point Events, a nonprofit organization that spearheaded the recent Professional Bull Riding event at Rent One Park in Marion. Tickets sold at that PBR show accounted for the donation. Yearby is also the producer of Marion PBR.

"The timing for this couldn't be any better because this next Thursday (July 21) marks the 20th anniversary of the Fowler-Bonan Foundation Coats for Kids program," Fowler said. "We helped five or six kids that first year. Last year, we helped over 600 kids with a complete new wardrobe for school, which included shoes.

"Now, because of this partnership with Marion PBR and Shoe Sensation, we're going to be able to help 3,000 kids have an opportunity to wear new shoes to school this next school year. That makes this a great day!"

Fowler said it's surreal to him where the foundation is headed in terms of the number of children served.

"We're already starting to get a lot of early referrals in due to inflation and the fact that a lot of parents don't have the money to buy new clothes and shoes for their kids. So, we're going to take care of that. Once school starts, we're going to get together with Shoe Sensation and go to the schools."

Yearby said he can't thank Shoe Sensation - the lead sponsor at last month's rodeo in Marion - enough for its generosity, as well as Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, who hosted the event, and other local sponsors like RE/MAX Realty and Little Tractor.

"For a first-time event, it was a really good start," Yearby said. "I think we will only grow it from here."

Yearby said the goal is to serve as many as 10,000 kids in Southern Illinois someday.

"And we have more entertainment events in the works here in Marion," he said. "If everything works out well, we may do another bull riding event this fall."

Angela Smith, marketing president for Shoe Sensation, said she couldn't be happier that her company is involved in community events and is anxious to lend a helping hand to an organization like the Fowler-Bonan Foundation, which helps so many children.

"We have had a store in Marion for almost five years now and we want to be involved," she said. "This donation here today is an exciting moment for us. As many as 3,000 kids are going to get new shoes, so that's pretty impactful."