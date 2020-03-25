Franklin County resident tests positive for COVID-19; officials say confirmed cases will rise

A Franklin County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department.
The individual, a woman in her 50s, is recovering at home in isolation. This is the first laboratory confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Franklin County. The individual is thought to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus through community spread, the health department said in a news release.
Carrie Eldridge, who is with the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, said the woman who tested positive did not have any known interaction with either of the known positive cases in Jackson and Williamson counties.
Public health officials have begun an investigation of this case, speaking with individuals with whom she may have been in contact before being diagnosed. As is protocol, public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.
Such individuals may not be symptomatic, but are quarantined for a period of time, which allows symptoms to develop and pass, without posing risk to others. The health department requests that people who are contacted by public health officials promptly respond.
Ryan Buckingham, the director of the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, said officials believe the woman contracted COVID-19, "by just generally living your life and coming into contact with this disease."
In a Facebook live video Wednesday evening, Buckingham said Franklin County officials believe that there are several people in the community who have contracted COVID-19 in addition to the case confirmed Wednesday by the health department.
“We have felt for the past week, for sure, just looking at patients in the county in different cases, that we probably had people in the county affected by it,” he said. However, he noted, due to a lack of testing equipment, the testing requirements for COVID-19 have been restricted to people who have traveled or who fall into certain high-risk categories. That has likely kept confirmed case numbers in Southern Illinois artificially low.
But Buckingham said county officials have been preparing for an expected rise in case numbers as more test kits become available and testing requirements are relaxed.
Last Friday, Franklin County issued a disaster proclamation in response to COVID-19, which allows it to access additional resources and activates the county’s emergency operations plan and center.
The plan coordinates external affairs, communications, resource management, public health, fire and EMS and disaster intelligence within the county, he said.
Franklin County EMA is actively seeking personal protective equipment for first responders, medical personnel, correctional officers and others on the front lines. The county recently received 80 N95 masks from the state, but that represented only a fraction of the thousands of masks they need and are seeking.
Buckingham said that he and his staff are working “daily and vigilantly” to obtain personal protective gear "to try to put those vital items in the hands of people who need them to respond to this disease."
Eldridge, with the bi-county health department, said that people who do not feel well and have respiratory symptoms should isolate themselves for seven days or until 72 hours after they no longer have a fever. People who have symptoms that worsen after 24 to 48 hours, are pregnant or have a compromised immune system are advised to call their healthcare provider.
She added that testing procedures have changed, and that a primary care healthcare provider can order testing through a commercial lab.
The health department said that Southern Illinois should anticipate that the number of confirmed cases will increase in the days ahead as more tests are conducted.
