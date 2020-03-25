Franklin County resident tests positive for COVID-19; officials say confirmed cases will rise

In a Facebook live video Wednesday evening, Buckingham said Franklin County officials believe that there are several people in the community who have contracted COVID-19 in addition to the case confirmed Wednesday by the health department.

“We have felt for the past week, for sure, just looking at patients in the county in different cases, that we probably had people in the county affected by it,” he said. However, he noted, due to a lack of testing equipment, the testing requirements for COVID-19 have been restricted to people who have traveled or who fall into certain high-risk categories. That has likely kept confirmed case numbers in Southern Illinois artificially low.

But Buckingham said county officials have been preparing for an expected rise in case numbers as more test kits become available and testing requirements are relaxed.

Last Friday, Franklin County issued a disaster proclamation in response to COVID-19, which allows it to access additional resources and activates the county’s emergency operations plan and center.

The plan coordinates external affairs, communications, resource management, public health, fire and EMS and disaster intelligence within the county, he said.