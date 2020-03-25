Franklin County resident tests positive for COVID-19

A Franklin County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department.

The individual, a woman in her 50s, is recovering at home on isolation. This is the first laboratory confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Franklin County. The individual is thought to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus through community spread, the health department said in a news release.

Public health officials have begun an investigation of this case, speaking with individuals with whom she may have been in contact before being diagnosed. As is protocol, public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure. Such individuals may not by symptomatic, but are quarantined for a period of time which allows symptoms to develop and pass, without posing risk to others.

If you are contacted by public health officials, please respond promptly.

The health department said that Southern Illinois should anticipate that the number of confirmed cases will increase in the days ahead, as more tests are conducted.

There is also one confirmed case in Jackson County and one case in Williamson County.

