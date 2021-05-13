Free Dental Day comes to Carbondale Friday

Carbondale residents and those in surrounding communities will have the opportunity for free dental work Friday.

A news release from Free Dentistry Day said free dental services will be available Friday at University Place Dental, 1366 E Main in Carbondale.

Fillings and extractions will be provided to patients between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The release said customers should call the office in advance to schedule their appointment for the event. Appointments are required. Those wanting more information or to schedule an appointment should call 618-549-0208.

— The Southern

