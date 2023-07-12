Shawnee Chapter Illinois Audubon Society will host its annual Hummingbird Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 22, at the War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary.

Karen Frailey, program and education chair of the Shawnee Chapter Illinois Audubon Society, said the event gives people an opportunity to see and celebrate “these little jewels of the sky.”

There is only one kind of hummingbird usually seen in the eastern United States. That is the ruby-throated hummingbird, according to Frailey. The males have a ruby throat. Females and young birds have a white throat.

“Ruby-throated hummingbirds are the only ones east of the Mississippi,” Frailey said.

She said female hummingbirds can raise three broods of babies. By late July, the first two sets of offspring have left the nest and females are sitting on their third bunch of eggs.

“The end of July is when people see a lot of hummingbirds,” Frailey said.

War Bluff Sanctuary has hummingbird feeders with benches nearby to provide perfect spots to watch the little birds.

“We have the perfect combination of habitat and topography for hummingbirds,” Frailey said.

Everyone is welcome to attend, learn something new about hummingbirds and share their own experiences or stories.

Besides observing the birds, Hummingbird Day provides an opportunity to learn more about their amazing lives. Presentations on hummingbirds will take place throughout the morning.

The event includes games and crafts for children. Hummingbird feeders, T-shirts, garden signs and other merchandise will be available for purchase. Those who attend can register for a chance to win a free plant that’s almost guaranteed to attract hummingbirds to their garden.

Water and light refreshments will be available.

The event officially ends at noon, but everyone is invited to stay as long as they would like to watch hummingbirds at the feeders and explore the trails in the sanctuary.

Shawnee Chapter will hold their annual meeting and elections at 1 p.m. A light potluck is planned.

Hummingbird Day is free and open to everyone. The event will be held rain or shine. Children and friends are welcome, but organizers ask that you leave your pets at home.

Directions to the sanctuary from Golconda: Take Illinois 146 north of Golconda for 3.5 miles, turn left onto Bushwack Road (look for brown binocular sign). Follow Bushwack Road about 2.3 miles to the sanctuary entrance, which is on the right – watch for signs. Bushwack Road turns into a gravel road and crosses a low water ford. Don’t give up, just keep going to get there.

For more information, call or text 618-534-7870 or email shawneechapterias@gmail.com.

Shawnee Chapter is the local chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society and serves as stewards of War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Illinois Audubon Society has been helping preserve Illinois flora and fauna since 1897. For more information, visit illinoisaudubon.org.