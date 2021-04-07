Free STD clinic hopes to combat testing blackout during COVID pandemic

“A lot of things have gone by the wayside,” she said, of preventative care during the pandemic.

Many STD clinics shut their doors or slashed their hours during the lockdowns last spring, according to the Associated Press. Staffers who previously helped track the infections were reassigned to focus on COVID-19. And labs that process most STD tests were forced to ration supplies to focus on the flood of incoming COVID-19 samples, the AP reported.

According to the Associated Press, survey data from the National Coalition of STD Directors, which represents state and local health workers, shows that even in January this year, 40% of STD programs were still operating with reduced staff due to COVID-19.

That’s led to cutbacks in services to find and fight infections that can often spread will little or no immediate symptoms, the AP said.

Possible evidence of STI increases may be coming in now, Clark said. She said there has been a marked increase in cases of syphilis in the last four months. However she added that it’s hard to pinpoint COVID-19 as the sole culprit.