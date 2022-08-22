Free tickets for Mountainfilm on Tour, coming to Carbondale courtesy of SIU

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is bringing “Mountainfilm on Tour,” a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed, inspiring documentary films to Carbondale on Sept. 30.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free 7 p.m. showing at the Varsity Center, 418 S. Illinois Ave. SIU’s Recreational Sports and Services is hosting the presentation, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Pick up tickets in advance at no cost in the administration office on the first floor of the campus Student Recreation Center.

Inspirational movies

Mountainfilm on Tour features a selection curated from the Mountainfilm Festival, held each Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colorado. The films explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

In addition to noteworthy documentaries showcasing stories that depict environmental, cultural, political and social justice issues, the festival brings together world-class athletes, changemakers and visionary artists for a multidimensional celebration. SIU’s inaugural Mountainfilm on Tour, held last year, likewise drew a large and diverse audience.

Find the complete playlist for the diverse film clips and more information at mountainfilm.org/tour/stops/mountainfilm-on-tour-carbondale-il-2022.