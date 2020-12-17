Freeburg man found dead at Kinkaid Lake Wednesday

A Freeburg man has been found dead at Kinkaid Lake after not returning home from a fishing trip Wednesday, authorities said Thursday.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin A. Sigman, 36, of Freeburg, went to the lake alone in the early morning hours Wednesday to fish. Family called authorities around 5:05 p.m. to request a welfare check when Sigman did not return home and did not answer phone calls.

After arriving at the Paul Ice boat launch in rural Murphysboro, the release said, deputies found Sigman’s truck and trailer without the boat. After searching the lake with the assistance of the Franklin County dive team, Sigman’s boat was located around 6:23 p.m. by the sheriff’s boat and rescue team. At about 11:47 p.m. Sigman’s body was located by the Franklin County dive team. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office, the release said.

The release said the investigation is ongoing and foul play is not suspected.

— The Southern

