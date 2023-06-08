MARION—The typical cost of a new paperback book is $10 dollars, and if you want that in hardback, you're going to cough up a $20 easily. You could go on to Amazon, which got its start selling books and became the biggest business in the world, but if you are looking for a little more local discount on your favorite read, the Marion Carnegie Library (MCL) may just have what you're looking for.

This Friday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m. to 4 p.m.), MCL will be offering heavily discounted books to the community during its seasonal book sale. The Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library group which organizes the event will offer hardbacks for a dollar and paperbacks for a quarter, and on Saturday, people will be able to fill an entire bag with books for five dollars.

"The Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library host a book sale every few months, and turnout is always great. The community comes out in droves to support the library and its Friends group," said Carnegie Library Coordinator Keith Robinson. "Hundreds of members of the Southern Illinois community visit the library during each book sale and there is reliably a line of excited book buyers waiting outside the library doors at the beginning of each day during book sale weekends."

At the end of the sale, there is also a book giveaway for special community groups.

"At the conclusion of each book sale, the library welcomes community organizations like correctional facility libraries and social service groups to browse and take books for their collections free of charge, and several organizations take part in that service," Robinson said.

The books often come from the community through donations, Robinson said. People donate not just books, but also DVDs and magazines.

"Some of the book sale offerings are items that come from the shelves of the library, and those items are carefully selected by library staff based on MCL’s Collection Policy," Robinson said, explaining further that the books that aren’t in high demand among library patrons are fated for the seasonal book sales.

The Friends of Marion Carnegie Library host the book sales to promote programs, initiatives, and outreach efforts which put the library out there in the community. Most recently, the volunteer group has expanded outreach through the Book Bike.

The recent acquisition of the MCL Book Bike brings library services like item checkout and library card registration to community events and businesses for people who may not have considered all that a library has to offer, Robinson said.

In addition to the book sale, the group also helps raise funds for library programs through the annual Summer Reading Initiative, and a winter time program - the Very Merry Marion holiday celebrations - while bringing in guest speakers to the MCL year-round, Robinson said.

Membership into the Friends of Marion Carnegie Library is affordable, and supports both the library and the community.