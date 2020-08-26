Friends remember Saline County Treasurer Jeff Murrie as a 'good guy'

Murrie, a 20-year member of the Lions Club, served two terms as president, and held other positions, serving on many committees (most as chairman) for the local club and district.

“I think he held about every office except secretary and treasurer,” Endsley said.

He handled the annual Candy Day and was in charge or placing flags in Harrisburg City Cemetery on holidays.

“He was just an all-around good fellow. He went to church every week and hardly ever missed a meeting,” Endsley said.

Saline County Republican Chairman Bob Holmes said Murrie was very hard working, very honest and well-liked.

Holmes first got to know Murrie through his business, Murrie’s Car Care. Murrie was the owner and operator of the business from 1981 until 2019.

Holmes said Murrie’s death is a wake-up call for the rest of us to make the best of every day. “We assume everybody’s going to live to old age, then die. That doesn’t always happen,” Holmes said.

He said the news of Murrie’s death was hard to take.