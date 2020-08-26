Friends remember Saline County Treasurer Jeff Murrie as a 'good guy'

HARRISBURG — Friends and colleagues are remembering Saline County Treasurer Jeff Murrie as a hard worker and “all-around good guy” after Murrie died unexpectedly at 12:15 a.m. Saturday at home in Harrisburg.
Murrie was appointed treasurer in 2016 after the retirement of Danny Ragan, and then was elected to a four-year term in 2018.
Jay Williams, chairman of Saline County Board of Commissioners, said Murrie’s death was unexpected. “He and I were real close. We talked at least once a week. You could trust Jeff to have the figures right.”
After they finished talking about county business, the two always had more personal things to share.
When Murrie was appointed treasurer, he was given a prime parking space near the courthouse. Williams said he gave up the reserved parking place and chose to park in the county parking lot about two blocks “down the hill.” Murrie said it would help him get his steps for the day.
Williams also remembers Murrie selling hamburgers in the Lions Club stand at Saline County Fair.
“He was a fine man," Williams said. "We’ll miss him.”
John Endsley, of Harrisburg Town and Country Lions Club, called Murrie a dedicated Lions member. “He was the type of person that you can’t hear anything bad about him,” he said.
Murrie, a 20-year member of the Lions Club, served two terms as president, and held other positions, serving on many committees (most as chairman) for the local club and district.
“I think he held about every office except secretary and treasurer,” Endsley said.
He handled the annual Candy Day and was in charge or placing flags in Harrisburg City Cemetery on holidays.
“He was just an all-around good fellow. He went to church every week and hardly ever missed a meeting,” Endsley said.
Saline County Republican Chairman Bob Holmes said Murrie was very hard working, very honest and well-liked.
Holmes first got to know Murrie through his business, Murrie’s Car Care. Murrie was the owner and operator of the business from 1981 until 2019.
Holmes said Murrie’s death is a wake-up call for the rest of us to make the best of every day. “We assume everybody’s going to live to old age, then die. That doesn’t always happen,” Holmes said.
He said the news of Murrie’s death was hard to take.
Next week, Holmes will begin to work with the county’s Republican Central Committee to fill the spot. This week, his concern is for Murrie’s family, especially his wife, Ronita, their daughters and his mother.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Reed Funeral Chapel in Harrisburg, with Pastor Ben Taylor and Pastor Robert Abbott officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel.
Memorials may be made to Saline County Shop With A Cop.
