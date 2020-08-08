Related to this story

Amirah Marie Jones
JOHNSTON CITY — Amirah Marie Jones, 8, passed away at 4:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her family home in the arms of her mother surrounded …

Sarah 'Sally' Lewis Williams
Sarah Lewis Williams, or “Sally” as she was known to her family, friends, and colleagues, passed away peacefully July 24, 2020, at the age of …

