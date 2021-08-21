From the Editor: Remembering SIU's William 'Reck' Recktenwald

"He was conscious of our lives. He was aware that there were people who came from money, and people who didn't, and he would go out of his way to help people who didn't," Graff recalled.

If Graff overslept and was late for class, he said Reck would call his cellphone, ending the call with 'Now get your a-- to class."

In a Facebook post, Graff recalled one of his Reck's greatest lessons.

"I wrote a story once that I had Reck read before publishing at the Daily Egyptian. He told me to, 'Write it so that a person who would read it will cry.' And I laughed. But he said, 'No, seriously.' That was Reck, as we called him. He loved so heavy and he taught us much more than how to write a sentence," he said.

Caleb Hale, a writer, photographer and former online editor for The Southern, described Reck as "a great teacher, mentor, and friend for the last 20 years," in a social media post Friday.