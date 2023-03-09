AVA — The weekend forecast may include temperatures in the upper 40s, but they will be ice skating in Ava.

The community is holding its second Ava Ice Skating Extravaganza on Friday and Saturday March 11 and 12 as an opportunity for residents to come together and enjoy their time within the Jackson County community.

A synthetic ice surface will be ready for skaters from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday at Bower Park. Ava City Councilwoman Amber Heern said the event is designed to be a “fun, family-friendly event.”

“This is a way for us to promote Ava and draw people to our city,” she said. “It’s a place for kids and families to have a positive experience and perhaps even bring in some visitors. It’s all about putting our town in a good and positive light.”

She said the extravaganza replaces the annual Ava Homecoming carnival due to the increased costs of amusement rides and the load it places on volunteers. The Ice Skating Extravaganza is a project of the City of Ava and is made possible by business and civic sponsors.

Heern said the 2,000 square-foot surface can handle up to 50 skaters at a time. Each 30 minute session is $5.

Ava native Debby Morber, the author of two children’s books, will be at the event on Saturday where she will talk with young readers and sign copies of her books, “Rabbit Run” and “Dragonfly Stones.”

In addition to the skating rink, she said a craft and vendor fair will feature a variety of items and food trucks will be set up in the park. Guests will also be asked to cast their votes to determine the winner of a student art contest.

