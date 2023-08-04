A Southern Illinois man is hosting a very unique kind of fundraiser.

Aur Beck, a local business leader, hopes to raise $25,000 to be split between Hospice of Southern Illinois and the SIH Cancer Institute. In return for donations, he will cut his hair. That may not seem like a huge deal to some, but to Beck, his hair means quite a lot.

“For me, cutting my hair is very special. I’ve only cut my hair three times in my life,” Beck said.

Beck was raised within Native American tradition. His father was a Native American activist. In his culture, they do not cut their hair. Their long hair is a symbol of strength.

In his family, hair is believed to be an extension of the self, as well as a connection to the world. Sporting long hair is a custom for some Native people, equating to strength, power and virility.

Beck's mother is Jewish and he says her culture also has some beliefs related to long hair.

“The first time I cut it, I was a kid,” Beck said. “Then my dad explained why we have long hair.”

He shaved his head eight years ago after his father died and hasn't since. He plans to shave his hair for the fundraiser sometime in October in honor of his father, who birthday was Oct. 1, but he does not have a specific date set for the hair cutting party.

“A fellow Rotarian shaved her head and raised $15,000,” Beck said. “I picked $25,000 because the money is going to two organizations.”

Those two organizations, Hospice of Southern Illinois and the SIH Cancer Institute helped when his dad fought cancer at the end of his life.

When Beck’s dad was first diagnosed with cancer, treatments meant an all-day trip to St. Louis. Those trips were really hard on his family.

After SIH opened its Cancer Institute, total treatment time were down to about an hour, meaning he could return home to his own bed. Beck could also shorten the time he spent away from his business, AES Solar. Those trips to St. Louis meant Beck would miss a whole day of work.

Hospice of Southern Illinois also helped Beck and his family through his father’s treatment and after he passed away.

“I was really torn. I had to choose an organization,” Beck said when discussing the logistics of raising money.

Beck called SIH Cancer Institute and they said the two organizations could work together and share the funds Beck raised.

The SIH Cancer Institute opened its doors in March 2015 as the region’s first and only dedicated cancer treatment center. It allows local patients to be treated close to home where family and friends can be with them through their treatment process.

Hospice of Southern Illinois provides specialized care services for patients and families who are faced with a terminal illness, including symptom management, emotional support and spiritual support.

Beck’s goal is to raise $25,000, which ends up being about $977 per inch of hair. The amount of money raised will determine how much hair he cuts off.

Beck has also pledged to completely shave his head if he can raise $30,000 for these two organizations.

All cut hair will be donated to Children with Hair Loss, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss.

Others can support Beck by pledging money towards his big haircut by joining him in fundraising, cutting their own hair, or by donating their hair to the cause. Click to https://sihf.ejoinme.org/AHF2023 for more information.