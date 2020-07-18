Fundraiser underway to repair Metropolis Superman statue

METROPOLIS — Twenty-seven years after its installation in Metropolis, the Superman Statue is in need of repair, and the Chamber of Commerce is launching a fundraising campaign to support the effort.
With the cancellation of the Metropolis Superman Celebration and diminished tourism traffic due to COVID-19, the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce has decided it is the appropriate time to do needed work and refurbish the statue, the organization announced in a news release earlier this week.
The Metropolis Chamber of Commerce is relaunching the fundraiser of engraved bricks on Superman Square, which surrounds the 15-foot bronze statue of Superman.
“Because of repairs that need to be made to the existing mortar, 700 new bricks will be available for engraving," Karla Ogle, co-chair of the Metropolis Superman Celebration and member of the statue committee, said in the news release.
Approximately 750 bricks were sold to fund the purchase of the statue and construction of the shield-shaped brick foundation. Existing engraved bricks will receive a touch-up to the lettering and repairs to the mortar. The newly engraved bricks will be installed in the foundation while the mortar repairs are completed. The foundation will receive a facelift during the statue refurbishment, as well.
Funds raised from the brick sales will be used to professionally remove the existing paint from the statue. Superman will then be repainted with specialized paint for the bronze statue, in his traditional red, blue and yellow suit.
“Previously, the statue has been painted every two to four years with common paint that can be found at any home improvement store. The specialized paint will last over 20 years,” Ogle said.
The base of the statue will also undergo repairs, according to the release. All repairs are slated to be completed in time for the rededication ceremony during the annual Metropolis Superman Celebration to be held June 10 to 13, 2021.
Bricks will be available until the repairs on the foundation begin. The 4-inch by 8-inch clay bricks will sell for $100 each. The bricks may be engraved with up to three lines of text and each line may have up to 13 alphabetic or numeric characters, including any spacing or punctuation.
Bricks may be purchased online at supermancelebration.net.
For more information about the brick sales, contact the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce at 618-524-2714, or email at office@metropolischamber.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.