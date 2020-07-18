Fundraiser underway to repair Metropolis Superman statue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

METROPOLIS — Twenty-seven years after its installation in Metropolis, the Superman Statue is in need of repair, and the Chamber of Commerce is launching a fundraising campaign to support the effort.

With the cancellation of the Metropolis Superman Celebration and diminished tourism traffic due to COVID-19, the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce has decided it is the appropriate time to do needed work and refurbish the statue, the organization announced in a news release earlier this week.

The Metropolis Chamber of Commerce is relaunching the fundraiser of engraved bricks on Superman Square, which surrounds the 15-foot bronze statue of Superman.

“Because of repairs that need to be made to the existing mortar, 700 new bricks will be available for engraving," Karla Ogle, co-chair of the Metropolis Superman Celebration and member of the statue committee, said in the news release.

Approximately 750 bricks were sold to fund the purchase of the statue and construction of the shield-shaped brick foundation. Existing engraved bricks will receive a touch-up to the lettering and repairs to the mortar. The newly engraved bricks will be installed in the foundation while the mortar repairs are completed. The foundation will receive a facelift during the statue refurbishment, as well.