What do you get when you combine 15 Southern Illinois University Carbondale science undergraduates with about 60 seconds and third graders at a Carbondale’s Thomas School? From one perspective, you get elementary age students exposed to potential careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Look at it another way and you might get future salukis.
Since October, the Future Salukis program has placed students in Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95’s afterschool program at Thomas school with volunteers from SIU, teaching basic science concepts through hands-on projects, culminating in presentations on April 13.
Members of SIU’s MEDPREP Club (students in the university’s medical/dental education preparatory program), the university’s chemistry club and its robotics club all worked one day each week with students in the Thomas afterschool program, SIU graduate assistant Ashley Booth explained. The young students chose an area of interest and worked with the undergraduate volunteers. She said the goal of the program was to expose the students to career opportunities.
“The goal was for the students to have a dream and a vision for that dream so they can see that they can envision a job for their future,” Booth, who created and administered the program, said.
Students who chose to work with med-prep undergraduates learned simple anatomy including the function of muscles and tendons through construction of a paper model of a hand with bendable fingers. During the final presentation, the students used the ingredients of a root beer float to explain three states of matter: liquid, solid and gas.
Students exploring chemistry showed off how mixing chemicals can lead to reactions, demonstrating what they learned through creating an eruption from model volcanos. Robotics students worked with their mentors to build drivable vehicles and a maze for them, racing the robots during the final presentations.
Third grader Ella Gulbrandsen said her experience may have pointed her to a career path in technology.
“The coolest thing I got to do was drive the robot,” she said. Asked if she might go into robotics eventually, she said, “Yeah, probably.”
Thomas Elementary School Principal Robby Clark-Stokes said the program had a dual benefit: introducing students to both careers and to mentors.
“I think it’s really neat that the programs our students are getting to experience are ones that are very creative and I love that for them because I think often kids think that school is just the simple basic foundational skills and to see things that make them realize they could study and work is something like robotics is amazing,” Clark-Stokes said.
Booth said the program benefited both group of students, explaining that the SIU students got to share their passions and to experience working with elementary school students.
Under the watchful eye of a member of SIU's Robotics Club and surrounded by classmates, Thomas Elementary School student Malik Wright (red Spiderman shirt with backpack) tries to navigate his team's robot through a maze as part of the final presentations for the Future Salukis program.
Thomas Elementary School afterschool program participants (from left) Asher Dillard and King Anderson watch as Jonathan Brown drives a robot through the maze during final presentations of "Future Salukis," a program in which volunteer SIU students worked with elementary students to introduce them to STEM careers.