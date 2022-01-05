Galatia native Kaelyn Watson left her small town to become a pediatric cardiology nurse

Kaelyn Watson no longer lives in Galatia where she grew up. Today, she lives in a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee.

We followed Watson in 2015, as she graduated from Galatia High School, left home to attend Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and finished her first semester of college as part of the “Brain Drain” series, a look at how young people continuously left the region for education and better-paying jobs. The series also analyzed how well-paying manufacturing jobs have shipped overseas and populations in small towns from West Virginia to Wyoming have stagnated. In some cases, populations plummeted.

In 2015, Watson expected to have her bachelor’s and master’s of science in nursing degrees in seven years. She knew there would be few options for pediatric nursing, her job goal, living in Galatia.

“It sounds bad, but I don’t want to be held back by this community,” Watson said in 2015. “I know it’s a good community, but at the same time, I’m not going to get the opportunities to do what I want. I’m kind of being forced to leave to be able to be successful in the way I want."

Just before Christmas, Watson was driving back to Nashville from a visit with her mom in Galatia.

“I work as a pediatric cardiology nurse. I got lucky,” she said.

Watson said it is hard to get into pediatric nursing. For her first year as a nurse, she worked at St. Louis University Hospital before taking a job in the pediatric cardiology unit at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.

“It’s been an amazing learning experience,” she said.

She is taking care of babies from birth to one year old and calls that part of the job special.

The best part of working at the hospital is seeing a child get a heart transplant. One patient received a heart transplant during the previous week (ending Dec. 17), and she wondered if that patient would have been discharged before she returned.

The hospital also has a second young patient waiting for another heart. That patient has been in the hospital 110 days.

“We want him to get his new heart, too,” Watson said.

Watson generally works three night shifts in a row. The nurses work 12-hour shifts.

“Working nights is hard on your body,” she said.

During the pandemic, she has worked as a floating nurse, working wherever the hospital needed her. She spent part of those days in the COVID unit. It was closed before Christmas.

The pediatric cardiology unit works to stay as clean as possible.

“Our patients don’t need to deal with more,” Watson said.

In December 2015, she told The Southern she missed her home in Galatia. More than the town, she missed her old friends, mother and little sister.

“When I first graduated, I didn’t want to go to SIUE,” Watson said.

Her mother forced her to go to Edwardsville instead of to the college she first chose.

While at SIUE, she made what she calls “the absolute best friends,” and she talks to them each week.

“God has a funny way of doing things,” she said.

Moving to Nashville brought more changes than her job.

When she first moved to Nashville, she did not have a roommate like she did in Edwardsville. So, Watson landed in Belle View because it was a little cheaper than Nashville.

Her brother, Kobe, also lived in the Nashville area. During the pandemic, he moved in with her.

She has a dog and gets to read for enjoyment, something she did not do during college.

She wants the opportunity to explore different areas and is thinking about travel nursing to help her see more of the country.

“I feel like my life is not that exciting. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a heart kid’s parent,” Watson said.

