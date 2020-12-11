Galatia woman fights cancer with SIH, Siteman doctors

She missed several calls before receiving a voicemail from her doctor asking her to call him on his cellphone. When she returned the call, the doctor told her the protein levels in her blood were elevated. This meant that she had one of two blood disorders. The second he named was multiple myeloma. He told her that either disease would be severely life-changing.

Jenkins called her husband and he told her he was coming home because the second disease she named was cancer.

“Time kind of stood still,” she said. Jenkins wondered what it would mean and how much time she had. He oldest son was sixth grade. She remembers crying thinking she wouldn’t see him graduate.

“I’m a Christian, so I cried out to God,” she said.

Jenkins felt like God was telling her to open her Facebook page, but she really didn’t want to mess with that. When she finally opened Facebook, the first post she saw was of Isaiah 41:10, which reads, “So do not fear, for I am with you; not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

The verse gave her a calm strength, which helped sustain her in the days and weeks to come, she said.