Galatia woman fights cancer with SIH, Siteman doctors

Southern Illinois Healthcare announced on Wednesday it had become the fourth affiliate in the Siteman Cancer Network through a partnership formed in March. SIH officials said the partnership strengthens and expands the Cancer Institute’s connection to the renowned Siteman Center based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, both in St. Louis.
Collaboration between the two organizations began soon after the Cancer Institute opened in March 2005 in Carterville. This week's announcement formalizes an agreement that already is bringing expert care to patients in Southern Illinois, according to Dr. Muhammad Popalzai, medical director of SIH Cancer Institute, and Dr. Timothy J. Eberlein, director of Siteman Cancer Center and chairman of the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
One of those patients is Destiny Jenkins of Galatia.
In August of 2017, Jenkins sought care from her regular physician for back pain. The active wife and mother of three had been experiencing back pain for several months, and it wasn’t getting better. She wanted her doctor to give her the OK to see a chiropractor for the pain and to check her out.
Her doctor did not like the results from the blood work he did, so he had the blood tests repeated three or four times.
“He called me on a Thursday. I was getting school stuff ready and missed a call from a number I didn’t know,” Jenkins said.
She missed several calls before receiving a voicemail from her doctor asking her to call him on his cellphone. When she returned the call, the doctor told her the protein levels in her blood were elevated. This meant that she had one of two blood disorders. The second he named was multiple myeloma. He told her that either disease would be severely life-changing.
Jenkins called her husband and he told her he was coming home because the second disease she named was cancer.
“Time kind of stood still,” she said. Jenkins wondered what it would mean and how much time she had. He oldest son was sixth grade. She remembers crying thinking she wouldn’t see him graduate.
“I’m a Christian, so I cried out to God,” she said.
Jenkins felt like God was telling her to open her Facebook page, but she really didn’t want to mess with that. When she finally opened Facebook, the first post she saw was of Isaiah 41:10, which reads, “So do not fear, for I am with you; not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
The verse gave her a calm strength, which helped sustain her in the days and weeks to come, she said.
She got in to see Popalzai at SIH Cancer Institute the within a week. He confirmed that her diagnosis was indeed multiple myeloma. A bone marrow biopsy showed that she had an aggressive form of the cancer.
Because of the relationship between Dr. Popalzai and Dr. Ravi Vij at Siteman Cancer Center — the two doctors talk periodically about treatment protocols for patients — Jenkins was able to see Dr. Vij a week after she was seen at the cancer institute.
Vij told Jenkins that her multiple myeloma was Stage 3 of three stages. He wanted to try to get her into a clinical trial, but believed she did not have the 10 days it took to get in. She needed to start treatment immediately.
“My husband asked if I was going to die,” she said.
Dr. Vij set up a treatment regimen that included a stem cell transplant and chemotherapy. She began treatment with Popalzai in Carterville. The port that was put in for the chemo got infected and the infection got into her blood stream. They replaced it with a PICC line.
Chemotherapy was two days a week for three weeks, with the no treatment the fourth week. “After the first cycle, my numbers decreased to half. I remember the doctors being worried because it worked so well,” Jenkins said.
Her blood levels of protein were improved, but still not normal. There is no cure for multiple myeloma.
“From then on, I was in fight mode. I was going to give it my best,” Jenkins said.
In February 2018, Jenkins had a stem cell transplant at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. The process required her to donate platelets. The stem cells are collected and multiplied before giving them back to her. She explained the donation process usually takes three to five days. “I got them in one day. Five million are needed, I got 7.5 million in one day,” she said.
After the transplant, Jenkins attempted two clinical trials in St. Louis. She was allergic to the medication in one and suffered a couple mini-strokes from the other. So, she began a maintenance protocol of chemo in Carterville that she said will continue until there is a cure for multiple myeloma. Jenkins receives a chemo shot every other week and has labs drawn once a month.
Jenkins is not free of cancer and it has impacted her daily life. She cannot lift more than 25 pounds or do a lot of exercise because of a risk of bone fractures.
“Having this available near my back door, I didn’t have to leave my family, but they’re watching me (in St.Louis). There are no words to describe how much of a blessing that is,” Jenkins said.
“We have always had a very strong relationship with Barnes-Jewish Hospital. This collaboration is taking it to the next level,” Popalzai said.
Membership in the Siteman Network will provide more direct access to cancer prevention and control strategies developed by Siteman, such as education materials, self-screening tools for patients and genomic and genetic testing, SIH officials said. It also gives patients, like Jenkins, access to more than 500 clinical trials.
“We can come together and bring different evidence-based practices to the region … with better outcomes for patients,” SIH Cancer Institute System Director Jennifer Badiu said.
Eberlein called the partnership “really exciting” and explained its necessity.
“Our region around St. Louis, Southern Illinois and Eastern Missouri are some of the most health challenged in the United States of America,” he said. “We partner with organizations like Southern Illinois Healthcare to make our presence more effectual and impactful in those communities.”
For more information about cancer care in Southern Illinois visit sih.net. For more information about Siteman Center Center and the Siteman Network, visit siteman.wustl.edu.
