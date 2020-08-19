Gallatin County focus of program airing Thursday about rural-urban divide in Illinois

Illinois Humanities will air a special program on Gallatin County on Thursday evening on its YouTube channel as part of a series that continues to explore the rural-urban divide in Illinois.
Though shrinking in size for decades, Gallatin County, on the Kentucky border in southeastern Illinois, was a critical place in the early formation of Illinois. In fact, it was one of only 15 Illinois counties that existed when Illinois became a state in 1818.
Shawneetown, then a bustling Ohio River port, and Equality, site of a salt spring vital to the young state’s economy, were among the most important towns in Illinois during its first two decades of existence, according to Illinois Humanities, the nonprofit that organized Thursday’s virtual event.
These communities were eventually eclipsed in size and importance by cities such as Springfield and Chicago as the state’s power structure, and population, shifted north. “Today, Gallatin County ranks 101st of 102 Illinois counties by population density and can seem distant, literally and figuratively, from the places with the largest concentrations of political influence and public resources in the state,” the organization wrote.
Thursday’s event, which begins at 7 p.m., was produced by Illinois Humanities in cooperation with the Gallatin County Historical Society, the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University, and the Ohio River Scenic Byway Visitors Center in Equality.
Viewers will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions of participants in the “chat” column.
The program will feature the following guests:
• Local historians Christy Short, Joe Patrick, and Todd Carr will explain Gallatin County’s significance within the history of Illinois.
• John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, will moderate a panel discussion about rural-urban dynamics in Illinois politics, past and present, and their role in many rural southern Illinois counties’ shift from predominantly Democratic to predominantly Republican in recent decades.
Panelists will include Rhonda Belford, Hardin County Republican Central Committee chairperson and a deputy state central committeewoman for the 15th Congressional District; Dale Fowler, Republican state senator representing Illinois’s 59th District and a former mayor of Harrisburg; Ameya Pawar, a former Chicago alderman, former candidate for governor, statewide civic leader, and public policy expert; Glenn Poshard, a former U.S. representative from southern Illinois, former candidate for governor, and president emeritus of the Southern Illinois University system; and Sheila Simon, a former lieutenant governor, former member of the Carbondale City Council, and assistant professor of law at SIU.
• Members of Southeastern Illinois College’s award-winning Model Illinois Government team will debate the advantages and disadvantages of the Electoral College from the perspectives of rural Illinoisans.
• Travis DeNeal, editor of The Harrisburg Register and contributor to The Gallatin Democrat, and Molly Parker, reporter with The Southern Illinoisan, will discuss local and regional issues on which they have reported that involve the relationship between population distribution and the distribution of power and resources.
To what extent can rural and urban Illinoisans find common ground on issues that affect both the country and the city? That is the question examined by Illinois Humanities’ series “The Country and the City: Common Ground in the Prairie State?”
While social and political discourse appear to reflect deep divisions, "those who are familiar with both city neighborhoods and rural communities across the state sometimes comment that their residents’ needs, concerns, and values may be more similar than they initially seem,” the organization said in explaining its series.
Illinois Humanities is producing three programs in its “The Country and the City” series titled “Distributions: People, Places and Power.” Each one features a location within Illinois where questions involving the relationship between population distribution and distribution of resources and power are especially relevant. Thursday’s airing is the Gallatin County edition.
