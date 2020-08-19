Gallatin County focus of program airing Thursday about rural-urban divide in Illinois

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois Humanities will air a special program on Gallatin County on Thursday evening on its YouTube channel as part of a series that continues to explore the rural-urban divide in Illinois.

Though shrinking in size for decades, Gallatin County, on the Kentucky border in southeastern Illinois, was a critical place in the early formation of Illinois. In fact, it was one of only 15 Illinois counties that existed when Illinois became a state in 1818.

Shawneetown, then a bustling Ohio River port, and Equality, site of a salt spring vital to the young state’s economy, were among the most important towns in Illinois during its first two decades of existence, according to Illinois Humanities, the nonprofit that organized Thursday’s virtual event.

These communities were eventually eclipsed in size and importance by cities such as Springfield and Chicago as the state’s power structure, and population, shifted north. “Today, Gallatin County ranks 101st of 102 Illinois counties by population density and can seem distant, literally and figuratively, from the places with the largest concentrations of political influence and public resources in the state,” the organization wrote.