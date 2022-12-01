Gallatin County native helps decorate the White House

In 2021, Gareth York watched the television special about the Christmas decorations at the White House. This year, he was part of the team of volunteers responsible for decorating the White House.

York is from Equality, a small village in Gallatin County. He was selected as one of more than 150 volunteers chosen from across the nation to assist in the three-day process of decorating the White House as part of a “We the People” theme, which features 77 Christmas trees, 25 wreaths and more than 83,600 lights, according to the office of first lady Jill Biden.

“It was an honor,” York, who teaches theater at Southeastern Illinois College, said. “It’s fun to decorate for Christmas, but to be able to decorate ‘the people’s house,’ for the holidays is incredible."

York said the decorating process was quite different than adorning one’s home for the holidays. He said he decorated trees, made bows and assisted with other decorating processes.

“There were team leaders that knew what we were to do and were in charge of keeping us all working on certain things. You’re given a job to do and they have a plan and your role is to help putting the plan into place,” he said.

He was selected through an application process – one he originally knew nothing about. His sister Emily, who had watched the television special with him, remembered York commenting that it would be fun to be part of the process. She sent in the paperwork on his behalf.

“My sister nominated me,” he explained. “I didn’t know she had done it until right before I was selected and then I got the call. It was very exciting.”

The call meant he would fly to Washington on Thanksgiving Day and stay for four days – three of decorating and one for the official unveiling of the displays – before returning home Monday evening.

He said volunteers worked on displays on both public floors of the building including these familiar rooms: The East Room, the Blue Room, State Dining Room as well as hallways and foyers. He said his experience was much different than his only previous trip to the White House as a child on a tour of the presidential mansion.

“There are what I would call major Christmas houses around, but this is the major home in America,” he said. “It’s amazing to have been selected to help decorate it,” he said. “It was a once in a lifetime opportunity and an incredible honor.”