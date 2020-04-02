Garden of the Gods Recreation Area to close amid social distancing effort

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday it is closing two of the Shawnee National Forest's most visited sites, Garden of the Gods Recreation Area and Bell Smith Springs Trailhead.

The closures are to align with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Forest Service.

These closures are in addition to existing closures, which include Johnson Creek Campground in Jackson County, Pine Hills Campground in Union County, Camp Cadiz Campground in Hardin County, Pharaoh Campgrounds at Garden of the Gods in Saline County, Pine Ridge Campground at Pounds Hollow in Gallatin County and Tower Rock Campground in Hardin County.

Other dispersed recreation opportunities including hiking, horseback riding, hunting, fishing and dispersed camping remains available to the public in the Shawnee, but people are asked to avoid visiting if sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Visitors are also advised to seek less crowded spaces and consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods, use restrooms before visiting, do not leave trash, and follow social distancing guidance.

— The Southern