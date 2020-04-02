Garden of the Gods Recreation Area to close amid social distancing effort
1 comment
alert
Region

Garden of the Gods Recreation Area to close amid social distancing effort

  • Updated
  • 1

The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday it is closing two of the Shawnee National Forest's most visited sites, Garden of the Gods Recreation Area and Bell Smith Springs Trailhead.

The closures are to align with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Forest Service.

These closures are in addition to existing closures, which include Johnson Creek Campground in Jackson County, Pine Hills Campground in Union County, Camp Cadiz Campground in Hardin County, Pharaoh Campgrounds at Garden of the Gods in Saline County, Pine Ridge Campground at Pounds Hollow in Gallatin County and Tower Rock Campground in Hardin County.

Other dispersed recreation opportunities including hiking, horseback riding, hunting, fishing and dispersed camping remains available to the public in the Shawnee, but people are asked to avoid visiting if sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Visitors are also advised to seek less crowded spaces and consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods, use restrooms before visiting, do not leave trash, and follow social distancing guidance.

— The Southern

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kathryn Ann Tarantino
Obituaries

Kathryn Ann Tarantino

  • Updated

MURPHYSBORO — Kathryn Ann (Porter) Tarantino, 78, died Friday, March 27, 2020, in Century Assisted Living in Carbondale.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News