Garth Coonce, founder of Marion-based TCT, dies

Garth W. Coonce, founder and president of Marion-based Tri-State Christian Television Network died Monday. He was 86.

Coonce and his wife Tina founded the network which now includes more than two dozen stations across the United States and online and satellite distribution of programming worldwide. WTCT-TV in Marion has served as the network’s flagship station as well as the ministry’s headquarters. An international service, TCT World, broadcasts in more than 170 countries.

Coonce purchased the Marion location in 1984, and prior to the relaxation of the Federal Communications Commission’s Main Studio Rule, many of the networks programs were produced in Marion. In recent years, many shows are produced at network facilities in Akron, Ohio, but the Marion location continues to use on-site production facilities.

He held several degrees in business and worked in corporate American before starting a Christian television station in Cincinnati 1977, which he later transferred to Trinity Broadcasting, before purchasing the Marion station, growing the TV network and the headquarters itself. He also was a former president of the Association of Christian Television Stations.

Shane Chaney, who worked with Coonce at TCT for 30 years, said Coonce will be remembered as a great businessman with a heart for ministry.

“He was just fair with everybody, a good businessman, which is strange from the standpoint that it's a ministry,” Coonce, who serves as chief financial officer for the television network said. “He was uniquely qualified to do both the ministry and the business side of this, and he took it to a level that nobody could have ever imagined.”

Chaney added that Coonce will be deeply missed.

“I'll remember him as a mentor,” Chaney added. “I am better having known him and I could not imagine where my life would have been had I have not got to know him and come to work for this ministry. He was so kind and gracious and I will remember him fondly for his fairness and all of the things that he taught me.”

