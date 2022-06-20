Gas prices drive up motorcycle sales in Southern Illinois

The sale of small motorcycles is revving up in Southern Illinois and across the nation. Fueled by rising gas prices, local motorcycle dealers are seeing a significant upswing in customers looking at two wheelers, many for the first time.

For people such as Carbondale’s Clint Mifflin, now is the right time to park four-wheel vehicles in favor of a motorcycle or scooter, especially when considering gasoline prices exceed $5 per gallon.

Mifflin recently purchased a Honda Grom, a 125cc motorcycle, specifically for his daily commute from the west side of Carbondale to his job at Carbondale Community High School. He is so pleased with the decision that he and his wife Isabela are considering the purchase of a motorcycle for her.

“I’ve always wanted a motorcycle but I never really had a good reason to get one before. I was getting something like 18 miles to a gallon with my vehicle and now I get more than 100. With gas prices going up, it makes a huge difference,” Mifflin said.

In fact, Mifflin said the amount he saves by not gassing up his SUV more than covers his motorcycle payment. Even though the motorcycle was supposed to be solely for commuting, Mifflin said he finds himself often taking it out for errands and just for fun.

Mifflin is not alone. Across Southern Illinois, motorcycle dealers report a growing number of people shopping for motorcycles. Chad Haney, general manager of Oasis Powersports in Marion, said his shop has been busy.

“There’s a large demand, especially on the smaller motorcycles that are known to get better fuel mileage. Gas prices are definitely bringing more customers into dealerships and we are absolutely putting more motorcycles on the highways,” he said.

Down the road at Southern Illinois Motorsports in Carbondale, general manager Abe Traverso also is welcoming more customers.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase in people inquiring about and purchasing motorcycles for use as transportation,” Traverso said. “They fear gas prices are going to continue to go up.”

Treverso said the average motorcycle gets 25-50 mpg, but some can go much farther on a gallon.

“People just can’t afford to drive their cars and trucks right now,” explained Mike Glodich, sales manager at Bill Glodich Honda in West Frankfort. “We’ve got bikes and scooters that get up to 100 miles to the gallon. That pays for itself really quick.”

Many small-displacement motorcycles and scooters can be purchased for under $4,000. Like their automobile counterparts, some motorcycle dealers say inventory has been impacted by supply chain issued, but all of the dealers contacted by The Southern said they had motorcycles available for immediate delivery. Factory orders usually arrive within one or two months, Glodich said.

“If we had more in stock, we definitely could sell more,” he added.

Glodich said interest in motorcycles seems to sweep across all demographic lanes.

“It’s all ages, both men and women,” he said.

Haney said some of the customers are people who stopped riding motorcycles years ago, but are coming back because of the economics, but many shoppers are new to riding.

Jared Borrenpohl, coordinator of the Motorcycle Rider Program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, said it is not unusual for motorcycle sales to increase in the spring, but interest usually throttles down during the summer. That’s not looking to be the case this year, he added.

“I think fuel prices are definitely causing more folks to look at motorcycles. Usually demand drops a little bit as we approach fall and winter, but I think it will stay up there where it’s been or even increase some this year,” Borrehpohl said. “Motorcycles are much more affordable and economical than a car.”

Borrenpohl’s program offers free, weekend motorcycle riding and safety courses at multiple locations in the region. Adults who successfully complete the program are not required to take the road portion of the Illinois Secretary of State’s test to add a motorcycle endorsement to their driver’s license.

He said he has seen a corresponding increase in interest in the motorcycle rider courses.

Even though national motorcycle sales data is not available for recent months, anecdotal accounts indicate the increase in interest in two wheelers is not limited to Southern Illinois. Across the nation, dealers expect 2022 to top last year’s sales numbers, which were 14% higher than 2020 according the Motorcycle Industry Council.

“These fuel prices definitely hit people in their budget. Even if they dropped a little bit, I can see a trend of people moving toward commuting via two wheels,” Haney said.

The good news for motorcyclists and dealers may not bode well for gas stations.

Mifflin said in the nearly two months he has owned his motorcycle and ridden it daily, he has only filled the tank once, spending $6 at the gas pump.

