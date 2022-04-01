Gem, mineral and fossil show set for Marion

The Southern Illinois Earth Science Club is holding its 57th Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show on April 9 and 10 at The Pavilion in Marion.

Organizers say the show, on hiatus for two years because of COVID-19, features a wide range of exhibits and vendors for all ages and with all ranges of interests in geology, gems and fossils.

Show chairman Mike Chontofalsky said the show includes something for everyone.

“People are always surprised the first time that they come and the expect only to spend an hour or two,” he said. “They may end up spending much longer than that and sometimes they’ll come back the next day.”

Chontofalsky said exhibits will include fossils from the Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History including a replica cast of a T-Rex skull. Additionally, the Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum of Marion, Kentucky will have a large display of fluorite.

“You’ll find just about anything that has to do with rocks: mineralogy, fossils, Native American artifacts and jewelry,” he explained.

Carterville High School senior Parker Tolnai and his family are planning on visiting the show; it’s something they do each year. Parker’s father Rob Tolnai said his son has an “extensive collection of rocks and minerals,” and he’s always looking to discover something new.

“He’s eager to find unique ones to add to his collection and he likes to talk experts,” the elder Tolnai said. “It’s something he looks forward to.”

Organizers said silent auctions and door prizes will be offered as well as an opportunity for children to win their very own piece.

“Every kid under 12 gets a spin and they all will get their own rock,” Chontofalsky added. “We try to make it fun, entertaining and educational for everyone.”

The show runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 9 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 10.

Admission for adults is $2 with children under age 18 admitted for free.

