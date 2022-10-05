Get down at the Touch of Nature's Little Grassy music festival

Fans of acoustic Americana music are getting down to Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center this week for a three-day, family-friendly music festival.

The Little Grassy Get Down at Touch of Nature music festival features some of the Midwest’s favorite folk, bluegrass and Americana performers in a very unique setting. Organizers of the festival, which runs Friday, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 9, call it the most family-friendly musical event around.

“What we are going for is something where you can bring your kids and stay for the weekend,” explains Touch of Nature Director Brian Croft. “There’s great music, but also arts and crafts, and so much more: canoe rides, hiking, mountain biking and more. Where else can you do that?”

Croft said activities will include rock wall climbing, story walks, guided mountain bike rides, and, of course, live music. The festival will feature two stages, one overlooking Little Grassy Lake.

“There’s nothing better than watching performers and enjoying music with that view,” Croft said. “The outdoors is such an integral piece in what we do and then we have an abundance of incredible talent.”

Scheduled performers include Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes, Miss Jenny and the Howdy Boys, Whistle Pigs, Carter and Connelly, The People v. Hugh DeNeal, The Woodbox Gang and The Burney Sisters.

“We’ve tried to get the best of Southern Illinois musicians and some others from farther out, but we really have a great music line-up and such a beautiful place,” said Bill Poss of Poss Music Works. “It is such a beautiful place and there will be so much going on for families and people of all ages.”

Music fans can choose a single-day pass or come for the entire weekend, Croft said. On-site accommodations include camping, cabins and hotel lodging. Children under 15 are free with paid adult admission.

“We would love for people to come out on Friday afternoon and stay all the way until Sunday afternoon is the whole the idea of where we have dining hall, and food and beverages for sale. They're nice reasonable prices, but we want people to come and stay for the weekend. If they can't if they can only come on Friday or Saturday. That's fine, too.”

Croft continued, “The festival is going to bring some amazing acts to the area in an extremely fun and beautiful family environment.”

The Little Grassy Get Down at Touch of Nature offers a variety of ticket packages. A full schedule of events as well as information about the festival, tickets and lodging options is available on the center’s website at www.ton.siu.edu.