Get to the Game: Rend Lake College baseball players use schooling to complete bus repairs

In nearly 30 years of coaching baseball, Rend Lake College Head Coach Chris Moddelmog has seen catchers make some great saves, but he had never seen anything like the way Kade Gibson, Brady Ingram, and outfielder Ryan St. Ledger saved a game recently.

The funny thing was that their MVP performance wasn’t behind the plate or even on the baseball field at all. In fact, it was on the side of the road near Murray, Kentucky.

The Rend Lake College baseball team recently traveled to Murray State University, ready to face a team from Volunteer State Community College of Tennessee. Not long after crossing into Kentucky in a chartered yellow school bus, another motorist caught the driver’s attention to let him know the bus was leaving a trail of fluid.

Moddelmog had had bus breakdowns before and thought would this one would lead to a forfeit or at least a lengthy delay. However, he didn’t count on several of his players stepping up to the plate, so to speak.

Catcher Brady Ingram, a diesel technology student from Farina, Illinois, was on the bus, along with teammate Ryan St. Ledger. Moddelmog asked the pair to take a swing at the problem. They found a busted coolant hose.

“I looked at Ryan and asked if he thought we could tape it up,” Ingram recalled.

Wearing extra batting gloves to shield themselves from heat, the players took athletic tape – it was all they had on hand – and wrapped the hose. Then, collecting water bottles meant for the game, they filled the radiator with water.

The fix worked and the team headed on down the highway, at least for a few miles before the elastic athletic tape gave out and the Warriors found themselves on the roadside again. That’s when they made the call for relief in the form of another catcher, sophomore Kade Gibson, a native of Murray who had gone home and was to meet the team at Murray state.

Gibson, who is majoring in welding, is the son of the owner of a Murray-based trucking company and repair shop. Ingram called Gibson, explained the problem and sent a couple of photos. Gibson showed up with the appropriate part from his father’s shop as well as some tools and the necessary coolant.

After another roadside repair and in less than 30 minutes, the team was again on its way to their game.

“Brady was able to tell me exactly what was going on and send me some pictures, so I knew exactly what I needed to grab,” Gibson said. “If those guys couldn’t have told me exactly what was needed, I wouldn’t have been able to get there with just the right thing. We were able to get it fixed and back together really quick.”

Not only was the team grateful, but so was the bus company. The players’ fix saved them from an expensive tow bill and a stranded baseball team.

“It was just a $10 hose,” Gibson said.

It also earned the three players cheers, high fives and a round of applause from their teammates. Rend Lake arrived too late for batting practice, but was able to play the game as planned. Even though the Warriors lost, many consider the day a success.

“It was awesome; an amazing story,” Moddlemog said.

Ingram likened the fix to hitting a walk-off homer to win a game.

“It was neat to bring something to the table other than baseball. I guess it was my time to shine,” he said.