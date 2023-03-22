Real. Genuine. Authentic.
Those are the words country music star Justin Moore uses to describe his music.
Moore, who will be appearing in concert Saturday evening at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin as part of the Cord McCoy Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association Rodeo, could be defined the same way. In fact, one local disc jockey called Moore “as country as country comes.”
“My style is traditional country music,” he told The Southern from his home. “I grew up on Randy Travis, Alan Jackson, George Straight and those guys, so those were my influences. I feel very fortunate to have been able to maintain doing that style of music, even in the face of country music changing over the years.”
Moore has been songwriting, recording and performing professionally for 17 years. He has had 20 songs in the Top 10 and 11 of his songs have reached No. 1, all while “being real,” he said.
“I’ve always tried to be real and authentic. I think my songs provide a keen insight into who I am as a person and I think a lot of people have related to that,” he said from his home in rural Arkansas, about 50 miles from Little Rock.
“It’s kind of in the center of the state,” he said, grasping at how to explain the location. “It’s either the beginning of south Arkansas or the beginning of central Arkansas, depending on how you look at it.”
Moore moved back to his family homestead after almost 10 years in Nashville where it took him six or seven years to land a record deal.
He said fans who attend his concert in Du Quoin will experience a “high energy show.”
“I've been afforded the opportunity to have a lot of hit records and we’ll play as many of those as we can, plus I have a new album coming out in May that I’m excited about and we’ll do three or four songs off of that as well. It will be a good mixture of the past and the future,” he explained.
“I feel like I relate to the people in Southern Illinois. It feels like we see the world through the same lens, so to speak,” he said. “I always look forward to coming to the area.”
Moore’s performance will follow the Saturday night edition of the rodeo. Former American Idol contestant Scotty McCreery will perform after Friday night’s rodeo. Tickets and information are available at www.mccoyrodeo.com/du-quoin-prorodeo.
