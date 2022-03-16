Giant City Stables got a surprise delivery of a foal

MAKANDA — Ramona Twellman, owner and operator of Giant City Stables, was expecting a pair of mules and a quarterhorse to arrive Thursday night or Friday morning last week.

She did not expect to use her knowledge of foaling during their delivery.

At about 6 a.m., Twellman received a phone call from the driver of the transport asking for her help. He told her a miniature horse had given birth at about 4 a.m. in the front of an unheated, open cattle trailer.

Twellman said the driver pulled into Giant City Campground about 1 a.m. If he had called to unload the animals Giant City Stables were expecting, the new baby would have been born on the road.

“The night was very cold. The horse was born in an open stock trailer,” Twellman said. “It was pretty stressed when it got here. The baby was pretty chilled.”

She knew that they would have to warm the newborn foal for it to survive. They brought the horse and her foal into the barn and buried the baby with hay. Twellman said they did not have any straw.

“It took her two hours to get strong enough to nurse,” she said, adding that the foal got strong right away.

The vet checked the baby the next day. Newborn foals get a blood test to see if they are getting colostrum from their mom. Twellman said the foal’s levels were good.

The small mare needed an antibiotic for an infection, and the medicine was administered at Giant City Stables.

When Twellman first talked to the new owners of the small horse, they were shocked. She said they knew the mare was expecting, but thought they had enough time for her to make the trip before delivering her foal.

The veterinarian said it would be three or four weeks before the foal could travel the rest of the way to its new home in New Jersey. The mom and baby will stay at Giant City Stables until that time.

The small mare is getting three meals a day. She is currently getting alfalfa pellets. Twellman said their herd eats Bermuda hay, but the mom could really use a bale of alfalfa hay. If anyone has a bale of alfalfa hay to donate, please call the stable.

Twellman suspects the small mare is a first-time mom. She is very protective of her baby and doesn’t want anyone to get close to it. The mare only took five minutes to get upset on Wednesday morning.

As a result, Twellman is keeping everyone away from the mom and baby. She is afraid the mare will hurt her young foal if she becomes too upset. That means no one can come to the stable to see the new baby and mom.

At this time, they are in a small pen. Twellman said the mother could go under most of the stable’s fences because she is so small.

Visitors can see the pair of mules and quarter horse – from a distance. The three animals will be quarantined about a month because they came from another state. Twellman does not want to take the chance of any of the stable’s animals getting sick.

“Fortunately I had experience with babies to bring this baby back,” Twellman said.

For information, call the stable at 618-529-4110 or visit giantcitystables.com.

