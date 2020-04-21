You are the owner of this article.
Gilster Mary-Lee closes Chester plant for two weeks amid COVID-19 concerns
A large number of the COVID-19 cases in Randolph County have been employees at the Gilster-Mary Lee plant in Chester.

CHESTER — Just days after losing its patriarch to the COVID-19 virus, the Gilster Mary-Lee corporation has announced it would be temporarily shutting down its Chester facility.

The closure began Saturday. Tom Welge, a son of Don Welge, GML’s late president and chief executive officer, said Wednesday that the plant would be closed until May 3.

“Currently it is a complete shut down of the manufacturing operations there,” Welge wrote in an email to The Southern.

Gilster Mary-Lee produces store-brand products for companies across the country. Welge said some production of some product lines has been shifted to other plants.

As previously reported, about half of the employees at the company’s executive office in Chester either tested positive for COVID-19, or were quarantined because they had symptoms indicative of the disease, or had been in close contact with someone who had it.

Don Welge, the president and chief executive officer of Gilster-Mary Lee, died Thursday from complications of COVID-19. He was 84.

Welge said in his email that GML had been doing extra cleaning because of the virus, but added that the company is “currently evaluating the need for any additional work prior to reopening.”

He said the virus, and the stay-at-home orders it has caused, has increased demand for groceries and, in turn, a demand for his company’s products.

“This temporary closure is a challenge, but we are committed to ensuring a safe workplace,” Welge wrote.

