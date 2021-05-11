Ginger Rye Sanders, others are sworn in to serve on Carbondale City Council

CARBONDALE — Standing on the steps of city hall and dressed in emerald green that shone in Tuesday’s sunlight, Ginger Rye Sanders held back tears as she took her oath of office to join the Carbondale City Council.
Rye Sanders was the third and final council member to take the oath Tuesday — preceded by returning members Carolin Harvey and Jeff Doherty. She gingerly wiped tears from her eyes while her right hand was still in the air.
“I’m going to enjoy the ride,” she could be heard saying to Doherty and his family after the brief ceremony.
Rye Sanders said her life has led to this point — she said “God just kind of set me up here.”
The Carbondale native has worked throughout her life with local and national activists to press the issues of the underserved. Her career also sent her in this direction. Rye Sanders worked as a guardian for wards of the state, advocating for those who may not be able to advocate for themselves.
Rye Sanders said her advocacy and activism took a new form March 9, 2018. This was the day Jarrell Pullen shot and killed JaVon Trott, 19, of Carbondale near the Eurma C. Hayes Center. Pullen was eventually found guilty of the crime and sentenced to 72 years in prison.
It was from this event that Rye Sanders founded Women for Change — a civic group advocating for the needs of the community. This is very on-brand for Rye Sanders, who is the self-proclaimed “Ms. Diversity.”
In fact, her election to the council adds to this. Rye Sanders' election, alongside Harvey, marks the first time in the city’s history two women of color have served at the same time.
“The election is a step in the right direction to attain diversity, inclusion, and equality in the Council,” Rye Sanders said in an email to The Southern after the election.
Rye Sanders joins a growing list of Black women and men across the U.S. in recent years, voted in by constituents seeking more minority representation or a more diverse makeup in their elected leaders.
Commenting on the moment, Linda Flowers, president of the Carbondale Branch NAACP, was of two minds.
"On the one hand it's very encouraging. on the other hand it's very sad," she said. It was sad, she said, that it took as long as it did for this to happen. But either way she said "it's very significant."
Rye Sanders’ fellow freshly-sworn in council members, as well as family and friends all found her after the ceremony Tuesday to give her well wishes.
Looking forward to her plans as a council member, Rye Sanders said she wants to continue her work to further diversify the city’s workforce and advocate for the city’s underserved populations.
One way of doing this, she said, is to scrutinize Carbondale’s work contracts.
Rye Sanders said the city has a policy to employ minorities and to make sure those awarded bids for city work comply with its diversity standards. However, she said she’s not seen this be effective. She pointed to her neighbor who has to drive to St. Louis to find work to feed his family.
“I stand on things being fair,” Rye Sanders said — and she said this example is one of many that she finds unfair.
Rye Sanders’ first meeting as a council member was scheduled for Tuesday evening.
