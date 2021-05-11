Ginger Rye Sanders, others are sworn in to serve on Carbondale City Council

CARBONDALE — Standing on the steps of city hall and dressed in emerald green that shone in Tuesday’s sunlight, Ginger Rye Sanders held back tears as she took her oath of office to join the Carbondale City Council.

Rye Sanders was the third and final council member to take the oath Tuesday — preceded by returning members Carolin Harvey and Jeff Doherty. She gingerly wiped tears from her eyes while her right hand was still in the air.

“I’m going to enjoy the ride,” she could be heard saying to Doherty and his family after the brief ceremony.

Rye Sanders said her life has led to this point — she said “God just kind of set me up here.”

The Carbondale native has worked throughout her life with local and national activists to press the issues of the underserved. Her career also sent her in this direction. Rye Sanders worked as a guardian for wards of the state, advocating for those who may not be able to advocate for themselves.

Rye Sanders said her advocacy and activism took a new form March 9, 2018. This was the day Jarrell Pullen shot and killed JaVon Trott, 19, of Carbondale near the Eurma C. Hayes Center. Pullen was eventually found guilty of the crime and sentenced to 72 years in prison.