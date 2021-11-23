Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recognizes All-Star Entrepreneurs

GLEN CARBON — Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois has wrapped up the annual fall Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program for 2021. Girls in Southern Illinois crushed it this fall, selling over $440,000 in treats and magazines.

The Girl Scouts have recognized the following girls for being All-Star Entrepreneurs for their respective areas:

Zia Edwards from the Jackson County Service Unit sold $825.

Catelyn Allen from the Jefferson County Service Unit sold $997.

Emery Bevis from the Johnson/Pope County Service Unit sold $925.

Emery Fritz from the Massac County Service Unit sold $630.

Alaina West from the North Franklin County Service Unit sold $648.

Afton Wininger from the West Franklin County Service Unit sold $404.

Serinity Carlson from the Perry County Service Unit sold $1,038.

Olivia Koester from the North Randolph County Service Unit sold $826.

Kamryn Patterson from the South Randolph County Service Unit sold $1,450.

Aryana Loucks from the South Randolph County Service Unit sold $1,047.

Elsa Harriss from the South Randolph County Service Unit sold $1,030.

Kylie Price from the Shawnee Service Unit sold $1,097.

Makaya Price from the Shawnee Service Unit sold $1,097.

Jayci Hopkins from the Union/Pulaski/Alexander County Service Unit sold $920.

Anistyn Lamp from the Wayne/Hamilton/White County Service Unit sold $819.

Sophia Harrison from the East Williamson County Service Unit sold $838 in product

Jayda Kidd from the West Williamson County Service Unit sold $679 in product

“I am so impressed with the girls who participated in the Nut, Candy, and Magazine Program this fall,” said Katie Grayling, Senior Manager of Product Program. “The excitement they showed during the program is reflected in the results. These girls are truly All Stars.”

Girl Scout Product Programs help girls gain five valuable life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics – that will benefit them throughout their lives. And, proceeds from these programs stay local to provide numerous opportunities for girls to explore their interests, become tomorrow’s leaders, and change the world.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois.

Adult volunteers and girls in K-12 are welcome to join Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.