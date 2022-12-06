Give SI campaign nets $251,000 for local charities on Giving Tuesday

MARION — Michelle Snyder said she knew Southern Illinoisans were generous, but even she was surprised by the region’s response to the 2022 Giving Tuesday campaign led by the Southern Illinois Community Foundation.

Donations to more than 100 area not-for-profit organizations topped $251,000 during the Give SI event last week which featured online interviews with leaders of charities, opportunities to donate online or in person at area banks and extensive coverage on WSIL-TV during the 30-hour giving event. The results were announced during a check distribution and results celebration Tuesday evening.

The total raised was more than 25% over the SICF’s 2022 goal for the campaign and exceeded last year’s total by more than $70,000, thanks in part to corporate and business supporters such as Oasis Outdoors and Integrity Roofing and Exteriors which sponsored a “bonus pool” of more than $40,000 – funds used to match by percentage individual gifts to non-profits.

The foundation’s fundraising event, which began Monday after Thanksgiving and continued throughout “Giving Tuesday” allowed area nonprofits an opportunity to accept donations through a shared platform and appeal.

“One of the great things about the 30 hours of giving is that donors have the option to support more than one nonprofit,” explained Michelle Snyder, program manager with the Southern Illinois Community Foundation. “Every year we had people who go to donate a large sum of money to a specific organization but then they went back and donate to others as well.”

The $251,000 raised this year brings the total for the three years of the coordinated Giving Tuesday effort to over $584,000, Snyder said. She added that because of the bonus pool, organizers were able to make certain every participating organization received funding from the Giving Tuesday event.

“Giving days are not new across the country, but we’re just starting to be successful in getting the recognition and branding for Give SI and we hope it becomes the Giving Tuesday event for Southern Illinois,” she said. “It’s going to be really exciting for us in the next year or two as we approach the $1 million mark in total giving.”

In addition to the Giving Tuesday awareness campaign and the donation portal, the foundation offered area nonprofits with a palette of trainings and tools leading up to the Give SI fundraiser.

“There were a number of trainings that dealt with marketing and social media, how to do video and build awareness for all of the nonprofits leading up to the Give SI event,” she added.

Snyder said she expects the event to grow in coming years not only in dollars raised but also in the number of participating charities.

“Just building awareness and letting people know all about the organizations is our region is a great thing. It helps people know which ones are legitimate and helps people make those decisions on which ones to support,” she said. “It really is a way to help them know that their donations are going even further.”