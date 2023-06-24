ELKVILLE — “Trip, trap, trip trap. Who’s that tripping over my bride?” the Troll asks in the children’s story "The Three Billy Goats Gruff."

Mr. Troll would have gotten a different answer on Wednesday afternoon at the Rick Warren Memorial Public Library - much different than the one he got in the book. Noises at the library were made by young pygmy goats from Rent-a-Kid Goat Party Service and children at the library’s summer reading program.

“The children acted out the 'Three Billy Goats Gruff' as part of the summer reading program,” Michelle Jeschke said.

For their theatrical efforts, the children also got time to pet and play with the goats.

“Look! He’s falling asleep,” Monroe Melvin said about the goat she was holding.

Teri Rice, owner of Rent-a-Kid, said the goats will fall asleep in your arms if they are comfortable.

The three pygmy goats that visited the library are 2-to-3 months old. Rice said the goats are used to humans and like to be petted and held.

In 2020, the Rice family bought four female pygmy goats to bring some love to their family during the hard times of the pandemic. They added a male over that first winter. They were expecting babies during summer 2021.

Rice thought that would be a good time to bring goats to people who cannot raise goats themselves, and Rent-a-Kid was born.

The Rice farm on Truax Traer Road, near Elkville, offers events with the goats at the farm, such as Goat Yoga on the Farm which is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

They also offer goat rental for birthdays, parties, business promotion and educational activities. They also offer “goat grams” with one goat.

“People can come to the farm and play with the goats. We have a small playground, but we plan on building a larger playground,” Rice said.

Children in the summer reading program include: Max Brent, Joseph Reiman, Ryan Reiman, Monroe Melvin, Camnden Tripp-Reams, Colston Tripp-Reams and Emily Johnson.

The library’s summer reading program began June 8 and runs through July 26. They meet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each Wednesday at the library. Jeschke has a variety of activities planned each week.

Rick Warren Memorial Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about the summer reading program, visitwww.rickwarren.lib.il.us or call 618-568-1843.

For more information about Rent-a-Kid, visit www.rentakidsoill.com or call 618-263-0745.