'Going on a bear hunt': Elkville residents use teddy bears to help children cope with staying home

ELKVILLE — We are going on a bear hunt, and we are not afraid of bears ... or COVID-19.
The bear hunt in Elkville is a little different than the children’s song. It's not the kind of hunt that requires a shotgun, and it can be done while maintaining safe distances. The bears everyone is hunting are stuffed bears in windows.
Hannah Lane saw a bear hunt idea posted on the Facebook page of a friend in Indiana. The post read:
“START A BEAR HUNT! Neighborhoods are doing an awesome thing for kids and families going on walks or drives. Everyone who wants to participate will put teddy bears in their windows so families can go on a ‘bear hunt.’ My family loves the Going on a Bear Hunt book, so we are all thrilled and eager to participate. Just wanted to share this idea in case others want to start Bear Hunts in their neighborhoods.”
Lane and her husband, Lucas, have children ages 2 and 3, so she knows how hard it is for their routines to change. Their 3-year-old cannot go to preschool or Sunday school and misses her friends.
“It’s been really hard for her,” she said.
The idea is simple, and most homes already have what they need to participate. Just place a stuffed teddy bear in a window. The bear should be visible from the outside of the home or business.
Lane thought this bear hunt would be a fun thing for her family, so she shared the idea on the Elkville Community Page on Facebook. Soon, stuffed bears began popping up all over town, in the windows of homes and at local businesses. Bears have been spotted at Murphy-Wall State Bank Elkville Banking Center, Elkville Christian Church and Rick Warren Memorial Public Library.
“It’s crazy. We’re relatively new to the area. To see the community come together and do something for the kids is great,” she said.
Other families are enjoying the bear hunt, too.
Rhonda Cunningham took her boys, Junior and Mike, both 4, on their first bear hunt.
“They sang the bear hunt song all the way,” she said.
Dusty Cavett also took her two children on a hunting drive Monday morning and found a few teddy bears.
“Its such a good idea," she said. "With everything going on, this was a good way to get the kids out of the house this morning … We really enjoyed it."
Tristian Smith and his son found 12 bears. “Thanks to everyone who is participating,” he said.
Residents have also posted their addresses to the community page to make bears a little easier to find.
John and Keri Elmore and their sons Colton and Abram were bear-hunting Monday afternoon. “It gives us a reason to get outside,” John Elmore said.
