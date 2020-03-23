'Going on a bear hunt': Elkville residents use teddy bears to help children cope with staying home

ELKVILLE — We are going on a bear hunt, and we are not afraid of bears ... or COVID-19.

The bear hunt in Elkville is a little different than the children’s song. It's not the kind of hunt that requires a shotgun, and it can be done while maintaining safe distances. The bears everyone is hunting are stuffed bears in windows.

Hannah Lane saw a bear hunt idea posted on the Facebook page of a friend in Indiana. The post read:

“START A BEAR HUNT! Neighborhoods are doing an awesome thing for kids and families going on walks or drives. Everyone who wants to participate will put teddy bears in their windows so families can go on a ‘bear hunt.’ My family loves the Going on a Bear Hunt book, so we are all thrilled and eager to participate. Just wanted to share this idea in case others want to start Bear Hunts in their neighborhoods.”

Lane and her husband, Lucas, have children ages 2 and 3, so she knows how hard it is for their routines to change. Their 3-year-old cannot go to preschool or Sunday school and misses her friends.

“It’s been really hard for her,” she said.