Going UpStyle with a passion for selling

Some people enjoy shopping at rummage sales. Others really get a kick out of organizing, pricing and selling items at yard sales. Leanne Mausey is one of them.

In fact, Mausey and her daughter Paige enjoyed organizing large sales so much, they had an idea: what if they opened up a resale shop? So that’s what they did.

For just over a year now, the Mauseys have owned and operated UpStyle in Carterville. Leanne Mausey describes the business located in a strip mall on Landing Drive just north of Route 13 as an “upscale resale fashion boutique.”

“We carry women’s sizes 00 all the way through plus sizes as well as all sizes of men’s clothing,” she said, adding that the store also carries shoes as well as accessories including jewelry and purses, most of it pre-owned.

For inventory, Mausey reviews items brought in by customers while they shop. She said she picks out quality items that she believes her customers will want and then makes a cash on the spot offer. She said she does follow a specific “buying schedule and rules” including some months where she does not purchase new inventory and which seasons she will purchase at any given time. Additionally, customers are limited to bringing in a single bag or tote for consideration at any one time.

“We don’t have a lot of room, so we have to be a little bit picky with what we keep,” she explained, noting that her entire business is about 2,000 square feet. “We only keep name-brand items and we wash everything unless it comes in new with tags.”

She said in her first year of business, spreading the word about UpStyle has been a bit challenging, but the business already has a loyal group of regular customers, who enjoy saving as much as 80% off retail prices.

“People love the lower prices,” she shared. “For example, if you go into one of the big-name stores to buy a pair of jeans, they will be $70. Here they are $14. That’s a big reduction in price and we have higher-end items at a fraction of the cost.”

Additionally, she said those customers who sell to her love the fact that they don’t have to wait for a check until their item sells.

“We’re not consignment, so when people sell to us, they get their money right now,” she said.

Mausey, who also works as a cardiac ultrasound technologist for a Paducah hospital, explained that UpStlye is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday only. She said she eventually hopes to expand her operation and maybe even own her own commercial building which would house not only her shop, but others as well.

“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback since opening,” she said. “Everybody seems to like it.”

