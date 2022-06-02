Golden Rainbows of Illinois South offers emotional, legal support to aging LGBTQ individuals in Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE ― Concerns about the lack of community and elder care have resulted in a new group for aging LGBTQ individuals in Southern Illinois.

GRIS - Golden Rainbows of Illinois South is a group hosted by Rainbow Café for those 60 years or older. Despite the group forming only in February of 2021, it’s already grown to be the center’s largest — with nearly 146 members.

Group Co-Founders Billy Rogers, 66, and Carrie Vine started the group because they were both interested in LGBTQ elders and those living with HIV, Vine said.

“My interest is because I'm living it. I am an elder LGBTQ (member),” Rogers said.

Socialization

After one of the group’s first meetings, Rogers and Vine surveyed the members to see what issues were most important to the members. At the top of the list was socialization.

Dennis Gauger, from Galatia, spoke to The Southern at one of GRIS' social outings to the Varsity Theater in Carbondale last week.

Gauger said socialization is the reason he joined the group. He said he hopes to find friendship and camaraderie in the group. It is difficult to meet other LGBTQ individuals his age, he said.

“A lot of people down here in Southern Illinois are not out,” Gauger said. “I think groups like this helps to make it easier for people in the whole community to come out.”

Healthcare, social supports

Vine said elder LGBTQ individuals don't often have the same social supports that heterosexual couples do — such as children to support them or help them navigate health care as they age.

GRIS is working on creating a health advocacy group because it can be complicated to navigate the medical system, Rogers said.

Rogers pointed out that as many hospitals transition to automated call systems, navigating healthcare becomes even more difficult to those who are aging. Rogers said his spouse is 87 and to understand the system, leave call back numbers and to communicate via text with offices and billing departments is increasingly difficult especially for those without a spouse or child as an advocate.

GRIS will be hosting a power of attorney clinic for wills, healthcare and finances, in conjunction with the SIU OUTLAWS — an organization within SIU’s law school that promotes LGBTQ rights. They are in the early stages of planning for this event and a date will be announced at a later time.

For more than 30 years, Rogers has carried the medical POA for him and his husband in his backpack wherever they go, and recently, he had to use it this summer at a local hospital.

“Hal had to have stitches and so I took him to the local hospital here. And his hand, you would think he just had major surgery, after they do a stitch or two, they bandaged his hand up. He couldn’t write,” Rogers said.

Rogers said two women from the billing department came in and asked his husband to sign forms, but he was unable to because of the bandages. He said his spouse — Rogers — could sign for him. The two women attempted to refuse that as an option, so Rogers pulled out his POA forms.

Other barriers LGBTQ elders face include not being able to access their spouse’s social security benefits and the fear of having to go back into the closet when seeking health and senior care.

A report by the AARP of Illinois detailing these challenges found 34% of older LGBTQ adults and 54% of transgender and gender-nonconforming older adults fear they will have to “re-closet” themselves when seeking senior living.

Vine said the challenges are worsened by the stigma still surrounding HIV/AIDS. She said some long term care facilities would refuse patients who were HIV positive.

As of 2018, more than half of people living with HIV were over the age of 50, according to the AARP report.

“Older LGBTQ adults with HIV are more likely than HIV-negative peers to report discrimination, poorer overall social support, a higher likelihood of living alone, and an increased likelihood of mental health issues,” the report said.

The report found economic disparities worsened by a lifetime of employment discrimination within the community.

“Older LGBTQ adults have fewer financial resources and are more likely to be low-income relative to non-LGBTQ older adults,” the report said. “Nearly one-third of LGBTQ older adults live at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, compared to a quarter of non-LGBTQ people. Poverty rates are even higher for LGBTQ older adults of color, those aged 80 and older, bisexual older adults, and transgender older adults.”

Older LGBTQ adults who wed before gay marriage was legalized face additional challenges and are often unable to access their spouse's social security benefits after they die, the report said.

As a result, 44% of LGBTQ older adults report being concerned about having to work well beyond retirement age compared to 26% of non-LGBTQ people, according to the report.

Legislation

GRIS is also concerned with legislation that impacts the LGBTQ community. Vine said two bills that recently passed committee in Illinois, HB4650 and SB3490, are a good start to positive changes.

The legislation aims to create an Illinois Commission on LGBTQ Aging to investigate and study the health, housing, financial, psychosocial, home-and-community based services, assisted living and long-term care needs of LGBTQ older adults and their caregivers, according to its synopsis.

Rogers said while there are legislation efforts in Illinois that relates to aging LGBTQ populations, there is a lack of downstate support for it.

“We have a strong, proud, and active LGBTQ population in Southern Illinois in part because of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale,” Rogers said. “Living in the red part of the blue state is tough and it is long past due for our downstate legislatures to show up, listen, and stop hiding behind the notion that it’s the will of their constituents.”

