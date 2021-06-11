 Skip to main content
Good Samaritan Food Pantry to be open Monday through Friday again
urgent

Good Samaritan Food Pantry to be open Monday through Friday again

  Updated
With COVID-19 regulations relaxing a bit, Good Samaritan Food Pantry will be open five days a week again.

It will open for indoor distribution from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at University Baptist Church at 700 S. Oakland Avenue in Carbondale.

The pantry serves Jackson County residents. It is part of Good Samaritan Ministries, a project of the Carbondale Interfaith Council.

There is a monthly distribution on St. Louis Foodbank truck delivery day which is the third Friday of every month.

Donations of canned goods, non-perishables, staple goods, laundry/dish soap, and trash bags are welcome. For information call 618-457-0323 or visit goodsamcarbondale.org.

