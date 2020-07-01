Gorham mail carrier ends 40-year career with no accidents

GORHAM — James Arbeiter had a goal in his job as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Gorham: He wanted to finish his 40-year career on July 1 without having an accident.
Arbeiter has driven 1.2 million miles without an accident. “I’ve been nervous the past three days,” he said Wednesday afternoon at the end of his shift.
He had good reason to be nervous. Yesterday, he was nearly hit by a tractor-trailer. The truck came within a couple of feet of Arbeiter’s Jeep as he was stopped waiting to turn left.
“All I could see was grill,” he said. “I’ve been very fortunate, even in the snow.”
Postmistress Ellen Fritsche hired Arbeiter, and he started delivering the mail on June 28, 1980. During his career, he worked with only three postmasters, Fritsche, Marietta Gerler and Mike Ellet.
“I’m going to miss working with my postmaster, Mike Ellet,” he said.
Arbeiter still refers to Ellet as “my postmaster” even though his postmaster is technically the Murphysboro Postmaster. After working exclusively with women, he enjoys having another man around.
“When you get along with your co-workers and respect each other, you enjoy your work. It’s so important,” Arbeiter said.
Arbeiter has several memories, but his favorites are of children coming to meet him and get the mail. He has watched two or three generations of families grow up and have children.
Ellet said Arbeiter was really good about checking on the people on his route, especially older people. He notices if they don’t pick up their mail, then he stops to make sure they are all right.
He found a lady laying in her yard because she had fallen. He helped her get up and get inside.
“He took really good care of the people on his route. We will miss him,” Mary Jo Twenhafel said.
Ellet said his job will post tonight. “Whoever takes it will have his customer service to live up to."
Arbeiter also retired from his “other” job, farming, this year.
So, now what will he do with all his new spare time? Arbeiter plans to watch his grandchildren play ball. He and his wife, Laura, hope to travel the U.S.
Arbeiter was honored at a party in the basement of Christ Lutheran Church. Food was served after short presentation. Arbeiter was presented with a certificate and 40-year pin from the post office.
Did you know? These 29 celebrities went to SIU.
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone
Bob Odenkirk
Jenny McCarthy
Jim Belushi
Hannibal Buress
Brandon Jacobs
Curt Jones
Darryl Jones
Justin Hartley
Joe Swanberg
David Lee Murphy
Dave Steib
David Selby
Dennis Franz
Dick Gregory
Jason Frasor
Jim Hart
Joan Higginbotham
Roland Burris
Donald McHenry
Mark Victor Hansen
Randy Daniels
Richard Roundtree
Steve Finley
Walt Frazier
Walt Willey
Steve James
Shawn Colvin
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.