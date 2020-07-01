Gorham mail carrier ends 40-year career with no accidents

Arbeiter has several memories, but his favorites are of children coming to meet him and get the mail. He has watched two or three generations of families grow up and have children.

Ellet said Arbeiter was really good about checking on the people on his route, especially older people. He notices if they don’t pick up their mail, then he stops to make sure they are all right.

He found a lady laying in her yard because she had fallen. He helped her get up and get inside.

“He took really good care of the people on his route. We will miss him,” Mary Jo Twenhafel said.

Ellet said his job will post tonight. “Whoever takes it will have his customer service to live up to."

Arbeiter also retired from his “other” job, farming, this year.

So, now what will he do with all his new spare time? Arbeiter plans to watch his grandchildren play ball. He and his wife, Laura, hope to travel the U.S.

Arbeiter was honored at a party in the basement of Christ Lutheran Church. Food was served after short presentation. Arbeiter was presented with a certificate and 40-year pin from the post office.