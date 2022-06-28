Gott wins Republican primary for Williamson County treasurer

MARION — Incumbent Ashley Gott rolled to a convincing victory in the Republican primary race for Williamson County treasurer on Tuesday, defeating challenger, Rob Underwood.

With 62 of 65 precincts reporting as of press time, Gott commanded 46% of the vote as compared to 27% for Underwood. There was more than a 1,000-vote difference between the two candidates.

"I would like to thank the voters of Williamson County for their confidence shown in me," said Gott, who has served in the position for the last three years. "I will continue to hold the officeholders of this county accountable (fiscally speaking) and will provide the best possible service to the citizens of this county that I can."

Gott said he assumed it would be a tight race from the start.

Gott, 47, was raised in Harrisburg, but has resided in Marion for the last 25 years. He was appointed to the position of treasurer in April of 2019 and then won a special election in 2020.

Before working for the county, Gott had a lengthy banking career spanning more than 20 years, working primarily as a commercial loan officer at the Bank of Herrin's Marion location, South Pointe Bank and Mid Country Bank.

Gott will square off this November in the general election against Democrat William "Andy" Boner, who ran unopposed in on the Democratic ticket in Tuesday's primary.

