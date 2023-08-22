MOUNT VERNON — U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) stopped at the TravelCenters of American (TA) truck stop in Mount Vernon for a “Take Your Congressman to Work Day" on Monday afternoon.

TA has a gas station for personal vehicles and tractor trailer trucks with a convenience store, restaurants and amenities for truck drivers. It has two lounges, a laundromat, showers, a repair shop, tires and parking spaces for tractor trailer trucks.

Billy Decker, service manager, told Bost they work on radiators, air conditioning and other truck items. “We do a lot of tires,” Decker said.

Bost grew up in a family that owns a trucking business in Murphysboro. His grandfather started the business in 1933. Bost ran the business for a few years, and it is now run by his brother and a cousin.

During the tour of the truck stop, Bost ran into Josh Webb, a cousin of his who was working in the repair shop.

Tiffani Waldron, TA district manager, explained how they operate their truck parking spaces.

The center has 24 reserved parking spots. They can be reserved on the TA app, at a kiosk in a TA truck stop or at the counter in the truck stop. They are paid parking spots.

They also have spots that are free for drivers who buy fuel or spend a certain amount in the truck stop.

Waldron said they hire employees to monitor the reserved spots.

“Our parking is mostly full by 11 p.m.,” she said.

Dr. Dean Bushy, senior vice president of sustainability for TravelCenters of America, said they have land that is not being used adjacent to their parking lot.

Bost took this opportunity to talk about the need for parking spaces for tractor trailer trucks.

“Every off ramp, whether they go to rest areas or are exits, are loaded with trucks because there is not enough parking,” Bost said.

He added that when truckers park in a place that is not secure, they are at risk. One truck driver was robbed and killed when he was parked along a road. And, there are also accidents.

Earlier this year, three trucks were parked on an exit ramp in Madison County and were hit by a bus. The accident killed three people on the bus and injured 12.

Bost said when money is available in transportation bills, it is used for infrastructure like new roads, repairing and expanding existing roads. He is sponsoring legislation that would earmark funds for creating parking spots. He said it is a bill they are working on and will continue to push.

In 2022, the bill passed Congress but the session ended before the Senate could consider it.

“Once legislation is passed, it will take several years to put parking into place,” Bost said.

He also talked about other issues facing truck drivers.

One is recreational marijuana.

“If you have a beer on Sunday, you are good to go (as a truck driver) on Monday. Smoke a joint on Friday, and it takes 30 days to clear your system,” Bost said.

While the person is not high, it takes 30 days for THC to clear your body, and the only test for marijuana use tests THC.

Bushy also asked about alternative fuels. Bost said he is “all-in” but we have to be careful that we don’t use good productive farmland for fuel farms.

While at the TA truck stop, Bost took some time to talk to truck drivers eating in the Country Pride Restaurant.

He met Charles Dorsey, a driver from Baltimore, who was eating with his wife, Vonda. They discussed parking and Bost’s family truck business. They told Bost about their truck being in the shop and having to drive temporary trucks.

In addition to Waldron, Bushy and Decker, Bost was also joined by LeeAnn Goheen of National Association of Truck Stop Operators; Lloyd Mayes, the general manager of TA in Mount Vernon; Phil Cochrane, vice president of state government affairs for bp America; and Corey Messamore, TA district manager trainee.