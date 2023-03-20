The Government Finance Officers Association has recognized Shawnee Community College with its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the fiscal year 2023 budget.

“This award represents a significant achievement by Shawnee Community College. It reflects the governing body's and staff's commitment to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting,” said the organization’s Executive Director/CEO Chris Morrill.

Shawnee Community College had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for and effective budget presentation to receive the award. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.

“This is an amazing honor for Shawnee Community College and reflects the hard work and dedication of many people on our campus. It’s important for Shawnee Community College to operate under a balanced budget to continue providing quality education and services to everyone in our community,” said Shawnee Community College Vice President of Administrative Services Chris Clark.