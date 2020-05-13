You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Governor reports COVID-19 outbreak at Anna Veterans' Home; Union County sees spike in cases
1 comment
breaking top story

Governor reports COVID-19 outbreak at Anna Veterans' Home; Union County sees spike in cases

Anna veterans' home

The Anna Veterans Home is pictured in a photo from the state of Illinois' website.

 Molly Parker

ANNA — Five residents of the state-run Anna veterans’ home have tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday afternoon.

All residents and staff at the state's four Adjutant Illinois Veterans' Homes were tested, the governor said during his daily press conference. Results were returned Tuesday for the Anna home’s 51 residents and most employees. No staff members were found to be positive, though a handful are awaiting results.

At the Manteno veterans’ home, 30 of 220 residents, and 19 of 307 employees, have tested positive since April. One resident of that facility who tested positive has died. The individual had been on hospice care prior to the COVID-19 diagnosis, the governor said.

At the LaSalle veterans’ home, one resident tested positive earlier in May. In subsequent testing, no additional residents or staff tested positive.

Recent testing revealed no known COVID-19 cases to date among patients or staff at the Quincy veterans' home.

Pritzker said Wednesday that the state is making tests available to nursing homes around the state to test all staff in places with outbreaks, to ensure the people who are positive are isolating, and all residents and staff in facilities with no reported cases to date. But this is not happening all at once, as there are still limitations in accessing test kits. The governor said that facilities with the most vulnerable populations, including people of color, are being prioritized.

According to the Southern Seven Health Department, Union County has reported a total of 100 cases to date, 38 of which were newly reported Wednesday. Of the county’s total cases, 15 have recovered. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the rate of infection in Union County is the highest downstate, behind only the counties of Cook, Lake and Kane in northern Illinois.

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's case numbers in Illinois' 17 southernmost counties

Union County is now reporting outbreaks in three long-term care facilities: The Anna Veterans’ Home, Integrity of Anna and Integrity of Cobden. At least part of the spike reported Wednesday for the county is likely attributed to more widespread testing of residents and staff at one or more of these places.

COVID-19 outbreaks reported at two Union County nursing homes

The Southern Seven Health Department has declined to provide any specific information about the outbreaks at these facilities or its response. A spokeswoman did say that, generally, the agency is communicating with facilities that have had outbreaks to answer questions and pass along guidance from state and federal health agencies.

The agency’s daily press releases include the following line in bold type: Southern Seven Health Department will not release specific information about individuals with COVID-19 beyond their sex and age range, unless ordered by the court. A spokeswoman has repeatedly cited this line when The Southern has asked for general information about outbreaks at congregate facilities where numerous people work and live. Other area health departments have provided some limited information, including overall case numbers, when there have been outbreaks in congregate settings in their jurisdictions.

Administrators from the two Integrity facilities have also not responded to emails from The Southern seeking additional information.

In a press release, the health department provided a demographic breakdown of Union County's new cases. The individuals who tested positive ranged in age from the 10s to the 90s. Three additional cases were also reported Wednesday for Pulaski County, and one for Johnson County.

The Pulaski County Detention Center has been the center of an outbreak in that county that has also resulted in positive cases of employees from other nearby counties. To date, Pulaski County has reported 30 total cases. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 17 of those individuals are in ICE custody at the Pulaski County jail.

Officials tight-lipped on Pulaski County Detention Center outbreak as detainees fear for their lives

Employees have also tested positive, but ICE’s website does not say how many because jail staff are employees of the county rather than the federal government. Southern Seven Health Department reported Wednesday that of the 30 people in Pulaski County who tested positive, 18 have recovered.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 7 0 4
Franklin 11 0 8
Gallatin 2 0 2
Hamilton 2 0 2
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 175 10 120
Jefferson 101 14 75
Johnson 5 0 4
Massac 6 0 4
Perry 38 0 18
Pope 1 0 0
Pulaski 30 0 18
Randolph 237 3 159
Saline 6 0 5
Union 100 1 15
Williamson 51 1 31
White 2 0 2

Empty classrooms, churches, bars and stores: Southern Illinois COVID-19 impact, in photos

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News