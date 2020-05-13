Governor reports COVID-19 outbreak at Anna Veterans' Home; Union County sees spike in cases

According to the Southern Seven Health Department, Union County has reported a total of 100 cases to date, 38 of which were newly reported Wednesday. Of the county’s total cases, 15 have recovered. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the rate of infection in Union County is the highest downstate, behind only the counties of Cook, Lake and Kane in northern Illinois.

Union County is now reporting outbreaks in three long-term care facilities: The Anna Veterans’ Home, Integrity of Anna and Integrity of Cobden. At least part of the spike reported Wednesday for the county is likely attributed to more widespread testing of residents and staff at one or more of these places.

The Southern Seven Health Department has declined to provide any specific information about the outbreaks at these facilities or its response. A spokeswoman did say that, generally, the agency is communicating with facilities that have had outbreaks to answer questions and pass along guidance from state and federal health agencies.