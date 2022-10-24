12th Congressional District: Homer 'Chip' Markel challenges incumbent Mike Bost

In the 12th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro will face challenger Homer “Chip” Markel of Carbondale.

Bost has served in Congress since 2015. He was a representative in the Illinois House from 1995 to 2015 and served as House Republican Caucus Chair.

He was a firefighter for the Murphysboro Fire Department and worked for 13 years at Bost Trucking Service, first as a driver and then for 10 years as a truck manager. Bost is a lifelong resident of Murphysboro.

Bost also served in the Marine Corps.

Bost and his wife, Tracy, have one son, two daughters and 11 grandchildren.

Markel served four years in the U.S. Navy. He started working for the Illinois Department of Corrections in 1985 as a correctional officer at Menard Correctional Center. He transferred to Tamms Correction Center in 1996, and retired in 2012.

While Markel worked at Menard, he was president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1175 for six and a half years and negotiated two contracts.

Markel and his wife Leslie have one son, one daughter and two granddaughters.

After redistricting, the new 12th Congressional District includes 34 counties. Some of those counties are new to Bost. Both men are campaigning throughout the district.

Bost said the biggest issue facing the country is inflation. He said we have seen 8.2% inflation added to the price of gasoline.

He said inflation and gas prices are the result of bad policy.

“First we were told it was the war in Ukraine. Then it was fossil fuels,” Bost said, adding that the shut down of the Keystone Pipeline has played a part. “The president made bad choices.”

Bost asks how someone is supposed to feed their children and get food on the table or buy the gas they need to get to work.

“We have to be mindful of dealing with Russia and Ukraine and China and Taiwan,” Bost said.

He added that America has to watch Ukraine or that conflict could end up in a world war with China, Russia, North Korea and Iran on the other side. He said we have to be ready to act if Ukraine continues to be attacked.

“Being a superpower comes with responsibility,” Bost said.

Another issue Bost brought up is crime and the SAFE-T Act. He said jails will have to let out criminals without bail.

Bost also listed some of his accomplishments.

“As ranking member of the Veterans Affairs Committee, veteran appeals are being handled in a modern and agnostic way. What used to take nine or 10 years is now 18 months to two years,” Bost said.

He also mentioned the PACT Act that deals with veterans who have been exposed to toxic chemicals. He said he voted against the first version of the act, but some of the issues were fixed in the later issue.

“If we passed the first version of the act, many veterans would not have received services. Some would be chopped off,” Bost said.

Bost said the Veterans Affairs Committee worked together to fix the bill. It is important to Bost, who is a veteran, as was his dad, uncle and grandfather. His son is a lieutenant colonel and his grandson is serving.

Bost also addressed the attack on the capital on Jan. 6, 2021. He said he believes in the right to peacefully protest, but no one has the right to damage property.

“No one has the right to damage property, not in Portland, Minneapolis or Los Angeles,” Bost said. “You have the right to stand on sidewalks and carry signs. If you are damaging property, you don’t have that right."

Besides having freedom, Bost says we have to make sure we have the best police possible and to fund their departments.

He also supports a ban on abortion, but he does not believe women should not have the right to protect their lives. If that means having an abortion, he is OK with that.

“My faith and the Constitution protect life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” Bost said, adding that extends to infants.

He wishes Illinois was not as radical as it is.

Bost said some things, like abortion, become very personal.

“I haven’t changed in years of politics. My stance has only gotten stronger,” Bost said.

Markel said he is running to make sure there is a bright future for our children and grandchildren and to protect democracy. He says members of Congress are not working for their constituents.

“I know I can do a better job than they’re doing,” Markel said. “I finally decided in mid-February to get off the sidelines and do something about it.”

Markel, like Bost, has been traveling throughout the district. On Thursday, he made stops in Carterville, Waterloo and Newton. As he travels, he always asks people he encounters at gas stations and restaurants if they are registered to vote.

“Young people need to get involved in the process,” he said.

Markel said we have to protect democracy.

“Voting is the most important right every American has,” Markel said.

He said when people try to suppress voting, like his opponent, it is against everything America stands for. Bost filed a lawsuit to require Illinois to only count ballots mailed and postmarked on Election Day. New voting laws say any ballots received by a deadline will count.

Markel says Bost needs to answer questions about the attack on the capital on Jan. 6.

Markel said Bost is running a campaign ad that says he will do certain things for people. Markel wants to know about the 2017 Tax Reform Act. He said money to middle and lower class Americans has been discontinued, but the wealthy are still getting money.

He said Bost is the ranking member of the Veterans Affairs Committee. He said Bost voted "present" on the PACT act. Markel said he wants Bost to answer whether or not he negotiated on the things he did not like about that version of the bill.

“After eight years in office, and 28 years as a career politician, he is saying give me two more years and I’ll do great things for you. Why hasn’t he done them yet?” Markel said.

Markel said he wants to see action from his opponent and Congress, and said one area that needs action is immigration.

He said that in 2013 a group of eight, four Republicans and four Democrats, came up with a comprehensive reform bill on immigration. The bill included surveillance, adding border patrol officers, placing walls in certain locations, checking identification and more.

Markel said the bill passed the Senate in 2014, but failed to pass the House.

“This is a roadmap to resolving our immigration issues,” Markel said.

He also was asked about abortion.

“It’s a woman’s choice,” Markel said, adding that it is more than abortion, it is women’s health care.

He said there is also a right to privacy. It this situation arises, it is a discussion between a woman and her doctor.

