2 candidates seek seat on Union County Board of Commissioners

If elected, Harvell said he would tackle a series of issues in the county such as taxes, infrastructure and commerce. “Union County has lost so many businesses through the years,” he said. “I’ve seen us regress, we’re actually going backwards with the amount of empty houses and high taxes. There’s very few opportunities for our children or our young people, so I want to try to change that.”

Harvell said he would work with state and federal legislators to accomplish a series of projects, such as an investment in infrastructure in Union County and possibly completing an interior levee around Shawnee High School in Grand Tower, protecting it from flooding on the Mississippi River.

On the tax front, Harvell said he hopes to “start pushing back” on Springfield because he believes a lot of the county’s problems stem from the Capitol. He said he would fight for a tax exemption in order to keep residents spending their money in the county instead of driving across the river to Missouri and doing so. “We need to try to keep people locally shopping,” he said, adding that he wants to see the State Pond in Jonesboro revitalized to bring dollars in.