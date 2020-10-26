2 candidates seek seat on Union County Board of Commissioners

JONESBORO — A Republican newcomer is challenging the incumbent Democrat in the race for Union County commissioner.
County commissioners are elected officials who oversee county activities — such as annual budgets and consideration of ordinances — and work on other day-to-day operations of the county, according to the Union County Government website. The office is a six-year term and this race is for one of the five commissioner seats in Union County.
Bobby Toler Jr., the Democrat incumbent from Jonesboro, said voters should re-elect him to the county commissioner’s seat because he brings nearly 40 years working in Union County government to the table.
He holds a degree from Southern Illinois University in parks and recreation. After college, Toler spent seven years working in the Union County Assessor's Office before being elected to the Union County Clerk and Recorder seat for 26 years. He has served as a county commissioner for the last six years.
“I’ve got a lot of experience with county government,” he said. “I've worked with budgets the whole time I was county clerk and the whole time I’ve been a commissioner and I know all of the office holders.”
If re-elected, one of the biggest things Toler said he hopes to tackle is finding ways to offset budgetary concerns that may arise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “In order to provide the county services, we still need to be able to balance our budget,” he said, adding the county has seen dips in sales tax and gaming revenue, so it's necessary to explore alternative resources to keep the county’s budget balanced.
Toler said while those in county government don’t always agree on everything, he’s been able to work across party lines to act in the best interest of the county. “We don’t always agree on everything, but we work to resolve the issues and make the best decisions for the county,” he said.
In addition to working within county government, Toler represents Union County on the Union-Alexander Joint Emergency System, serves on the Shawnee Development Board, the Southern 5 Planning Commission Board and has previously worked with the Union County Food Pantry.
Darryll Harvell, a Republican from Jonesboro, said he wants to be Union County commissioner because he wants to move the county forward, saying it has been “in stagnant water” way too long.
Harvell is a graduate from Anna-Jonesboro High School, attended two community colleges and currently runs Harvell Disposal and Recycle, a refuse business he’s been dedicated to for nearly 40 years. In his job, he said he often wakes up before sunrise and travels upward of 50,000 miles through the countryside each year throughout Union County providing his services to countless residents.
While he has not yet held an elected political office, Harvell said he has run for a commissioner’s seat twice before. “I almost won once in the primary but didn’t make it, so I figured I’d give it one more go,” he said. “I think we need elected officials that will be more publicly civic minded and try to move the ball forward.”
If elected, Harvell said he would tackle a series of issues in the county such as taxes, infrastructure and commerce. “Union County has lost so many businesses through the years,” he said. “I’ve seen us regress, we’re actually going backwards with the amount of empty houses and high taxes. There’s very few opportunities for our children or our young people, so I want to try to change that.”
Harvell said he would work with state and federal legislators to accomplish a series of projects, such as an investment in infrastructure in Union County and possibly completing an interior levee around Shawnee High School in Grand Tower, protecting it from flooding on the Mississippi River.
On the tax front, Harvell said he hopes to “start pushing back” on Springfield because he believes a lot of the county’s problems stem from the Capitol. He said he would fight for a tax exemption in order to keep residents spending their money in the county instead of driving across the river to Missouri and doing so. “We need to try to keep people locally shopping,” he said, adding that he wants to see the State Pond in Jonesboro revitalized to bring dollars in.
“I think that needs to be repurposed and reopened as a campground for the community (in order) to attract tourism,” he said. He said campers would then spend money at Union County grocery stores and restaurants.
Harvell’s ideas for the county also span into school safety programs partnering with local veterans and pursuing a national bottle bill, encouraging recycling in communities across the country. But, he said, he needs voter support to make his vision happen.
“I can see that unless we change quarterbacks, things aren’t going to change. The scoreboard is going to stay the same and (...) quite frankly, we can do a lot better,” he said. “I think we can put a lot of points on the board, we just need a different attitude and a different quarterback so we can go a different direction and make the people of Union County proud.”
