3 candidates vying for Illinois Statehouse seat in 115th District

The minimum wage increase also plays into that, he said, and creates a disparity for experienced employees. As a small-business owner, Jacobs used to hire young people to mow and perform other jobs. Today, businesses will really have to consider hiring those types of positions, he said.

“It’s going to be hard to rationalize some kid coming in at $15 an hour when people who have worked for me for years are already there,” he said.

The proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would repeal Illinois' flat income tax and replace it with a graduated structure poses a risk, he said, because it would allow the state to raise taxes on any one group of residents. For example, the state legislature could institute a tax on pensions, he said.

“Illinois does not tax pensions. Thirty-two states have a ‘fair tax’ and 32 states said they would not tax pensions or the middle class. Not a state in 20 years have gone to a progressive income tax and not taxed pensions,” he said.

Supporters of the graduated income tax amendment in Illinois have said the measure itself does not tax retirement income.

Jacobs believes things will get better in Illinois, but it will be tough and take tough decisions.